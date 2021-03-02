Thrice during this COVID-19 pandemic, my family/friends and I stayed in Airbnb homes/condos, twice on our way through a “stay-at-home” tour through western Wyoming and once in Bozeman this winter. One out of three experiences was stellar, a five-star review attached and similar to past experiences I’ve had with Airbnbs across the globe.
The other two, however, came down to one thing that made for a less-than-ideal stay: cleanliness.
As one who has helped a friend clean her home for Airbnb guests in the past, I understand what it’s like from the inside, and how difficult it may be to clean a residence to where a little spot won’t go unnoticed. So, in light of understanding the struggle to make things look, feel and actually be crystal clean for a total stranger while also understanding the struggle of being that total stranger walking into a less-than-perfectly clean home, I’ll share a couple tips for Airbnb owners on what’s absolutely necessary for a successful review.
No hair. Anywhere.
The bathroom is a likely culprit where lots of hair accumulates. Make sure, with absolute certainty, there is not one strand of hair in the bathtub, sink, shower, floor, carpet or bed/linens. By not having hair anywhere, it shows the owner pays careful attention to the cleanliness of a home.
Vacuum, wipe things down every time.
If it doesn’t look like there’s dirt on the floor, you’re probably wrong. If needed, walk barefoot around the area to ensure the floors don’t have that gritty feeling. Likewise, wipe down all high-traffic areas — bathroom sink, shower and toilet; kitchen sink, cabinets, stove area and countertops; coffee tables and couches — every single time. Look at it in a different light to catch missed spots.
Prep for your guest
If you were a guest, what would you need right away?
• Clear entry instructions (for example, include instructions that you need to walk to the back of the home if that’s where you want people to enter).
• Light — plan ahead for those late-comers who arrive after dark. Turn on the porch light and a lamp inside the house to greet them upon arrival so they’re not digging around for their cellphone flashlight at 9 p.m. with an armful of bags.
• Heat or AC — Turn on the heater or air conditioner a couple hours before guests arrive so they walk into a comfortable home. Also, leave throw blankets around for them to use while sitting on the couch. That’s not typically an item packed on vacation.
• Towels — Make it clear in the description online whether you provide toiletries and towels so people can prepare. If you do provide those items, set out fresh, nicely-folded towels out in the open where your guest can easily access them.
While Airbnb still ranks higher than a hotel room on my list of places to stay on vacation, cleanliness and coziness are important elements to being a top-notch host. What tips do you have? Send your stories my way at ashleigh.snoozy@thesheridanpress.com.