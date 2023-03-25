Given the headline chosen, readers may believe this column will focus on the issues of the day and include commentary on the direction our state and communities are heading. In a way, it will, but not in the way some would expect.
Paving a path forward for Wyoming and its people requires leadership — that means decisive action, coordination, compromise and vision. It also means the ability to use social capital to form coalitions and help move large groups to action. Perhaps most importantly, it requires a willingness to continue learning.
Luckily Wyoming — and Sheridan County in particular — has several training opportunities to allow residents a chance to hone their skills, discover opportunities and begin networking.
One example, the Center for a Vital Community’s CiViC Project, offers Sheridan County residents a chance to come together for a week, examine their existing leadership skills and build new ones. It’s an intense experience that can push people’s comfort levels as a way of helping them grow. After the week of training — which focuses on community leadership — CiViC includes two follow-up sessions as well as access to ongoing networking opportunities.
If you’re excited about the idea of making an impact in Sheridan County, apply. It’s worth it.
On the statewide level, Leadership Wyoming offers additional opportunities. The program brings together people from across the state. They take time each month of the program to travel to various parts of the state and learn about what makes Wyoming great as well as challenges we face. During that process, participants also form relationships with others from around the state, building social capital to help address challenges moving forward.
The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce also offers a leadership program, which recently kicked off for the 2023 class during an orientation at the Padlock Ranch Jan. 20. The program will take participants on a tour of Sheridan County industries and sectors while also building leadership skills. Keep an eye out later this year for the next application process.
The best part? Each leadership program offers scholarship opportunities unsure about how to afford participating.
Sheridan County and Wyoming as a whole face big challenges. In order to thrive, we’ll need leaders willing to hone and expand their skills, learn about the communities they serve and build coalitions to accomplish what may seem like Herculean tasks.
If you’re up for the challenge, apply to one of the leadership program available to you. All of us will benefit.