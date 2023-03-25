Leadership graphic
Courtesy graphic |

Given the headline chosen, readers may believe this column will focus on the issues of the day and include commentary on the direction our state and communities are heading. In a way, it will, but not in the way some would expect.

Paving a path forward for Wyoming and its people requires leadership — that means decisive action, coordination, compromise and vision. It also means the ability to use social capital to form coalitions and help move large groups to action. Perhaps most importantly, it requires a willingness to continue learning.

Kristen Czaban has worked with The Sheridan Press since June 2008, moving to Wyoming after graduating from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. She covered a wide range of beats before becoming editor in 2012 and publisher in 2017.

