Last week I attended the funeral service for Tom Tynan, who formerly was the principal, and, I believe, a teacher for the Sheridan County School District 2 special education program. The program was commonly referred to as the “Hill School,” so named for its location in the old high school that was atop a hill, hence the name.
Tom’s eulogy, delivered masterfully by one of his Hill School colleagues, Tom Nordernstam, highlighted accolades about Tom’s life, and rightly so, as well as stories. I’d like to add to that my Tom Tynan story.
I knew Mr. Tynan (as I called him then) when I was in high school in the 1970s.
The local Kiwanis club had a high school youth program, Key Club. I was a member, then an officer and for two years the president. We took our mission of service seriously and had fun doing it.
Mr. Tynan approached me with a service project idea involving the special education students. Were we outside the Hill School while the students were playing at recess. According to Mr. Tynan, the students looked up to the high school kids and as a recognition for those students that met their goals, he’d like Key Club to take them on a field trip.
Just then, a young girl, fourth grade perhaps, ran up to us, holding her forearm out like she’d been injured, screaming, and crying like I’d never heard a child scream before. And I grew up in a family of nine, so that’s saying quite a bit for this scream.
Mr, Tynan told me to just look at him and keep talking. I didn’t know what else to do, so I did as he told me. It was an uncomfortable conversation for me.
But it wasn’t long before the young girl stopped bawling, turned around and ran back to her friends to play.
“What was that?” I asked. He asked me, “Did you see any blood? A cut or a bruise? A limb at an unnatural angle?” I told him, now that he mentioned it, I had not. He then explained, in simple terms that even I could understand, the psychology of behaviorism. If we had stopped to console a non-existent injury, we’d have rewarded the behavior and it would have continued then, and later.
Whatever doubts I had about Key Club getting involved with special education were reinforced and magnified. “Mr. Tynan, we’re just high school kids we don’t know anything about special education or behaviorism. We wouldn’t know what to do.”
“It’s simple,” he said. “Whatever is the first thing that comes to mind, don’t do that.” Is that one of the principles of behaviorism? “No, it’s just a good thing to do in general. If you stop and think you’ll always make a better decision.”
He convinced me, and Key Club, to give it a go. I heard at Mr. Tynan's funeral that he loved to debate and rarely lost an argument. That was certainly true in our case.
For personal reasons, Mr. Tynan was passionate about special education. He assembled a staff that shared his commitment. As I understood it then, the program received recognition for the outcomes it produced for the students.
This, notwithstanding its location on the first floor of the Hill School, while all band and orchestra programs occupied the second floor. When you visited the special education program, and music was in full swing, you knew it.
Later, the community passed a bond issue and built a new building for a number of programs, including special education. This is back in the days when communities voted on, and paid for, necessities.
I visited Mr. Tynan when home from college and toured the facility with him. There was only one downside to the new building. Mr. Tynan was an evangelist for his approach to special education and he tried to convince others to adopt the practices.
When he hosted other special education teachers from around the state, he said, they’d comment, “Well, if we had a facility like this, we’d produce great outcomes, too.” That, Mr. Tynan said, was the downside. They couldn’t see that the key to success wasn’t the building — it was the program. In the Hill School, it was clear that the program, and not the facility, was the key.
Anyway, back to Key Club. We did sponsor monthly outings with the Hill School students — bowling, sledding, picnics, you name it. It was rewarding. The biggest reward, though, was that we moved past the mystery of the Hill School and came to know the students as people.
God bless you for the work you did, Mr. Tynan. Rest in peace.