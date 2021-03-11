History museums, like the Museum at the Bighorns, have wide-ranging collections. We care for quilts, furniture, books and much more. This means that our supply of primary resources can be extensive.
Primary resources are important, as they are a firsthand account of an event or topic. They’re the most accurate link to a time or event because the people who create them are there experiencing it. One such item is our Plum Creek School Register.
The Plum Creek School was district No. 34 in Sheridan County. The school was located 8 miles east of Sheridan on the road to Wyarno. Originally built around Cat Creek, the school would be moved, via horse and rolling logs, to the Plum Creek area and renamed for the new location. The land for the newly moved building was donated by William and Maggie Symons.
Like many country schools, Plum Creek was small. The school register shows from 1934-1939, four teachers were employed by the school to teach grades first through eighth. Students were taught reading, English, spelling, penmanship, social studies, agriculture, hygiene, arithmetic and music.
Instead of letter grades, students received Roman numeral grades from I to V. A I was the “highest 5% of an ordinary class” and a V was failing at the “lowest 5% of such class.” Based off the grades recorded, no one failed but some had close calls with IVs being recorded.
The register also tells us about the students who attended the school. The register provided spaces to record the students’ name, address, phone number, parents’ name and date of birth.
While basic record keeping then, these records allow us to glimpse into the lives of the children who attended at Plum Creek. For example, we know that Charles Symons’ family was one of the first to have a telephone with their number being 8502 and that Johnny Boggess attended school for one day before his family moved back to Dayton.
Often overlooked, registers like these provide us a greater opportunity to understand not only our history but the evolution of our communities. Through the Plum Creek School Register, we know who the teachers were, what the students excelled at and struggled with and what families had new technology at the time.
The museum reopens to the public March 18 at 1 p.m. The museum will be on winter hours, Thursday through Saturday from 1-5 p.m. until April when we move to spring hours. We hope to see you all soon!