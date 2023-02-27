Goose Creek Transit bus
A Goose Creek Transit bus pulls out of The Hub on Smith parking lot.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

How many of us jump in our cars every day to go to work, medical appointments, the grocery store or just out for a drive and don’t give a second thought to having a consistent and reliable mode of transportation? It’s me. I do this every day.

For many of us, owning and driving a car is just part of everyday life and not something we see as a luxury. But for many, the lack of reliable transportation is a barrier to keeping a job, obtaining needed medical care, purchasing groceries rather than fast food or just being able to interact with peers socially.

Meredith Sopko is director of development for The Hub on Smith. 

