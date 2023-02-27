How many of us jump in our cars every day to go to work, medical appointments, the grocery store or just out for a drive and don’t give a second thought to having a consistent and reliable mode of transportation? It’s me. I do this every day.
For many of us, owning and driving a car is just part of everyday life and not something we see as a luxury. But for many, the lack of reliable transportation is a barrier to keeping a job, obtaining needed medical care, purchasing groceries rather than fast food or just being able to interact with peers socially.
Thankfully, Sheridan does have a public transportation system that has become a vital part of the community and a resource utilized by many. Goose Creek Transit, which is a program run by The Hub, provides both public transportation and a door-to-door service. Many are unaware of this, but the door-to-door service, formally known as the Mini Bus, was the first service that The Hub provided when it opened in 1973.
The fixed route or Sheridan Shuttle as many know it, was the result of a community transportation study that was conducted in 2018-19, which identified lack of transportation as a potential barrier to those of lower income. There were several options identified to implement a public transit system but the option that made the most sense at the time was to have The Hub run it. We had an existing garage, fleet, drivers, admin staff and a knowledge of what it would take. And so, in 2019, the Goose Creek Transit fixed route was born.
Currently the fixed route operates Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and there are 36 stops located around Sheridan. The most recent stop added to the route is at the Whitney Center at Sheridan College in October 2021. While we do not charge a “fare” to ride, there is a suggested contribution of $2 that can be dropped in a donation box on the buses or bus tickets can be purchased at The Hub. The door-to-door service operates Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rides must be scheduled 24 hours in advance and the fares charged are based on age of the rider and distance of the trip. Goose Creek Transit also makes trips regionally once a week for those needing transportation to medical or other appointments.
Currently, Goose Creek Transit is transporting between 4,000-4,500 community members a month and on average, 130 people a day. This is 130 people every day who can go to work, school, medical and mental heath appointments and buy groceries.
The program, largely funded by Federal Transportation Administration and WYDOT grants, also requires local matching funds. The Hub is extremely fortunate to have the support of the city of Sheridan, Sheridan County, local businesses, foundations and many private donors. Over the next few months, you will begin to see a few bus shelters being constructed at some of the most frequently used stops. These shelters have been made possible by generous private donors and grant funding from WYDOT. I know that I look forward to seeing the shelter that will be built by the police station on North Main Street. There is not a morning that I drive past it that I don’t see someone waiting, rain, snow or scorching heat.
This service is vitally important to a great many Sheridan residents and one that goes largely unnoticed if you aren’t using it. The Hub is grateful for the many businesses, private donors, grant funding and especially to the city of Sheridan and Sheridan County for the continued support of Goose Creek Transit. If you have a free minute, please consider sending your state, city or county representative a note, email or quick phone message and tell them thank you for caring about all Sheridan County residents and thank you for supporting Goose Creek Transit. None of us ever know when we may need a lift and it’s nice to know the Goose Creek buses will be running.
Meredith Sopko is director of development for The Hub on Smith.