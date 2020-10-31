As fall evolves into winter, people across the country have begun conversations about how and when to begin holiday travel plans.
This year, unusual factors must be considered as everyone shapes their holiday plans.
Are you willing to wear a mask on the plane? What is your comfort level regarding staying in hotels? Is where you’re heading a COVID-19 hotspot? Can you afford the trip? Do you have the personal leave time available? Will you put yourself or any family members at risk?
Some of those questions seem benign, but as we all know, many carry the weight of politics within them.
The answers to each question will prove deeply personal this year as we each consider our own circumstances. Somebody who is at higher risk of contracting and experiencing a severe case of the virus may opt to stay home. This comes, at times, with the sacrifice of missing time with family and friends.
Others, who may be less at risk or less concerned with the effects of the virus, may travel without fear.
Then, of course, you have a whole range of people who fall somewhere between the two extremes of unbridled caution and nonchalance.
Travelocity, an online booking site, recently found 57% of Americans say they won't travel for the year-end holidays this year.
No matter the path each person chooses, respect for others’ decisions will be key to surviving and enjoying the holiday season.
Staying home or having smaller gatherings, though, doesn’t mean a “lesser” holiday experience.
Some of my favorite holiday memories include just a few of my favorite people.
Last year, that meant Thanksgiving with my husband, my parents, my brother and his fiance at a cabin in the Black Hills. Beyond some of the group experiencing a stomach bug (this was before any turkey was consumed, so don’t worry, it wasn’t the cooking), the small gathering meant a relaxed atmosphere.
One Christmas, after visiting family in Casper the day before, my husband and I spent the entire day painting the interior of our new garage while a heavy snowstorm moved through the area. As we waited for coats of paint to dry, we would watch movies, nap and watch the snow quiet the hustle and bustle of our normally busy street. The peace of a holiday with no outside pressures was fantastic.
It’s cheesy, I know, but holidays aren’t about the number of people who gather or the lavish nature of the get-together. Whether it’s prime rib and high-dollar wine or pizza and soda, the holidays remind us that who we surround ourselves with matters most.
So, as travel plans for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year’s Eve and any number of other holidays descend on us, be true to your values, your comfort level and your risk factors — and respect those of others, as well.