Valentine’s Day has always felt a little contrived to me. Take the designated list of gifts for example: a dozen roses, something related to chocolate and a dinner date where you have to eat the fixed menu. At least other holidays like Christmas and birthdays hold a little suspense about what kind gifts you might receive.
For several hundred years, Valentine’s Day was one of the lesser known Saint Day holidays. Then some English poets linked it to birds mating in February and started sending poetry to the objects of their affection. Voila! Today we have a highly commercialized romantic holiday. My real question: What is the point of a gift if someone feels obligated to give it to you?
Shouldn’t we be loving and thoughtful toward our significant other every day? And maybe toss in the occasional grand gesture here and there? Yes, we probably should. But some research I recently stumbled across has me thinking there may be a point to designating a few obvious checkpoints along the long journey of love and marriage (cue the Sinatra record).
Dr. John Gottman is a psychologist known for his longitudinal studies that sought to predict which couples would stay married and which would divorce. He studied over 3,000 couples and now claims a 90% accuracy rate of predicting the outcome of any marriage based on some simple observations. Interestingly, his predictors of divorce have little to do with variables like kids or no kids, money or no money, or even how much they argue.
Instead, his key predictors have everything to do with how the individuals acknowledge and respond to each other. Predictors of a failed marriage are things like contempt, criticism, defensiveness and stonewalling (heads up, these also make terrible Valentine’s Day gifts). On the other hand, the strongest predictor of a stable marriage is a set of behaviors Gottman refers to as “turning toward.” These are behaviors that close the distance between you and your spouse.
Gottman notes there is typically a “bid for attention” that may look like sharing a story, asking a question or making a request. Perhaps something as simple as, “Wow, that is a beautiful sunset.” If the other person honors the bid for attention, it represents “turning toward.” In this case, it would mean the spouse looks up to take in the sunset and acknowledges the shared experience with a genuine comment of their own. If, instead, the spouse ignores the comment or grumbles a “that’s nice” without looking up, the bid for attention has not been honored.
Think back to when you were first dating your significant other. You can probably recall a time when no bid for attention went unnoticed. All jokes were funny. All stories were met with engaging questions and more stories. Text messages and phone calls were responded to within seconds. A hug, kiss or hand to hold always felt within reach.
Fast-forward a few decades/kids/life experiences. Bids for attention don’t receive quite the instantaneous response they once did. Asking, “How was your day?” while cooking dinner, doing laundry and yelling at the kids to stop fighting rarely results in a meaningful conversation.
Over time, bids for meaningful connection are replaced with logistics and a focus on children. Not terrible things in and of themselves, but not predictors of a strong and happy marriage, according to Gottman.
If you are feeling pretty smug about how you and your spouse interact on a daily basis, take a second look at times you are in conflict. Gottman’s research shows happy marriages have a ratio of 5:1 positive to negative communications when in conflict (and more like 20:1 when not in conflict). I’m not sure about you, but I would venture to guess my comment ratio amid conflict is more along the lines of five reasons I’m right and one reason I can maybe, possibly see a tiny bit of his perspective.
How the heck do you offer positive communications in conflict? Isn’t the point of an argument that you don’t agree? Looking into his research, I discovered this communication can be either verbal or non-verbal, for example physically stopping what you are doing to focus and listen. Offering a smile instead of a scowl. Sitting on the same couch for a discussion instead of creating separate camps across the room. Offering an apology. Pausing to consider the situation through your spouse’s perspective to gain empathy. Using humor in a kind and inviting way. Basically, all of these positive tactics equate to throwing a rescue buoy to your spouse in whatever form might feel best to them.
Perhaps all of the hubbub around Valentine’s Day is a reminder to turn toward the one we love with intention. That even a contrived bouquet of roses and box of chocolates sends a message of “I see you and I care about you.” So whether you went all out for Valentine’s Day or have some ground to make up, consider how you might turn toward your significant other. Then do it again in another 10 minutes. And again…
Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”