Valentine stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Valentine’s Day has always felt a little contrived to me. Take the designated list of gifts for example: a dozen roses, something related to chocolate and a dinner date where you have to eat the fixed menu. At least other holidays like Christmas and birthdays hold a little suspense about what kind gifts you might receive.

For several hundred years, Valentine’s Day was one of the lesser known Saint Day holidays. Then some English poets linked it to birds mating in February and started sending poetry to the objects of their affection. Voila! Today we have a highly commercialized romantic holiday. My real question: What is the point of a gift if someone feels obligated to give it to you?

Mandy Fabel is a Wyoming resident passionate about challenging stereotypes and pushing herself and others to be the best version of themselves. She currently serves as the executive director of Leadership Wyoming and the co-founder of the YouTube channel Granola & Gasoline. She recently turned her first year of columns from The Sheridan Press into a book, “Take What the Road Gives You.”

