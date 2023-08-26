Mr. B is a polite, quiet carpenter with a slow southern drawl. The work he does is intricate and precise, his services are in such demand that he can barely take days off and is considering expanding his company. He and his wife are looking toward buying their first home soon. But, he is quite certain he would not be here without a life-saving medication that helped him overcome his addiction.

He moved to Sheridan 5 years ago. He had been using various drugs since he was 13, and that had become a way of life for him. Prescription opioids were his drug of choice, but he would use heroin and methamphetamines or anything else he could find. A brief stint in prison was not enough to stop using. But his wife had also struggled with substance use and had moved to Sheridan to be with family. She managed to get sober with the help of a medication called buprenorphine; she had done so well that he decided to follow her and see if he could get things turned around.

Jason Ackerman, MD, works in Sheridan Memorial Hospital's Addiction and Internal Medicine Clinic. 

