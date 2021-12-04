Death is a painful experience. The aftermath can leave a trail of confusion, tears and heartache. Some may have heard of the 5 stages of grief: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. When we think about these stages, the griever is expected to move through the stages, eventually arriving at “acceptance.” It’s understandable that we would want to create a roadmap to clearly delineate the steps of grief, but grief does not have a predictable pattern.
Despite the many articles describing the stages as linear and universal, Elizabeth Kubler-Ross, the developer of the stages of grief, meant for them to give comfort. Somewhere down the road a culture formed that there is a right and wrong way to grieve, and when we think about the stages, it almost seems to be a race that we need to “get through it” as quickly as possible. This is not how grief works.
In the last two years, I have lost five family members and I can tell you from personal experience that grief does not care about order or stages. Grief is a natural response to when a loved one is torn from your life. It is a natural process unique to everyone. This means there is no set pattern; it’s an individual experience. Some people feel better after a few weeks or months. For others, it may take years. I’m still unable to watch videos of grandma without breaking down in tears. My emotions are spontaneous; sometimes they’re heavy and sometimes they’re light. It’s so important to treat yourself with patience and compassion and stay connected with your support system. We must listen to our own reality, allowing our truth to exist. The truth is grief is painful, but it's never wrong.
We must acknowledge our pain, love and loss to remind ourselves that grief is love. It changes but never ends. There is no finish line, and it’s not a race.