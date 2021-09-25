This coming Friday, applications for the 28th class of Leadership Sheridan County go live and will remain open throughout the month of October. This unique, educational Chamber of Commerce program has been building foundations in leadership since 1994 and is highly sought-after by those looking to unlock their leadership potential.
The program, open to anyone in Sheridan County age 18 or older, is designed to inspire and cultivate future leaders by strengthening individual leadership skills to benefit local businesses and organizations through development opportunities. It also expands community knowledge by increasing the awareness and gaining a deeper understanding of our community and its wide range of resources, as well as encourages active involvement in civic and community affairs. In addition, the program establishes valuable connections by connecting with area leaders and develops and strengthens relationships to benefit the professional careers and civic activities of program participants.
Area businesses, public and private agencies, civic groups and other organizations are encouraged to sponsor individuals with leadership potential for participation in the program. The program broadens the base of quality leadership by inspiring citizens to assume leadership roles and extends awareness of community resources. Participants should possess a desire to learn about the history and the future of Sheridan County, both from an economic and a cultural perspective. Program participants must also have the support and commitment from their employer. This helps to ensure the participant’s able to fulfill the program requirements.
The Chamber runs the program with the help of the Leadership Steering Committee, a volunteer group of past program graduates who devote countless hours to help design, direct and steer the program. Leadership Sheridan County, with nearly 400 alumni, has evolved into the remarkable program it is today thanks in large part to the steering committee’s vision, leadership and planning.
Applications are accepted throughout the month of October, with selection taking place in November. Once the class has been selected, they will be notified, and the program kicks off in January with an orientation retreat. The retreat is followed by eight monthly modules focused on our state legislature; health and human services; city government; county government; economic development; natural resources; education and youth services; community history; and the arts. The program culminates with graduation of the class in October 2022.
This year’s graduation event, set for Oct. 13, will be a celebration of the 2020-2021 participants: Craig Achord, Sarah Aksamit, Brad Bauer, Thomas Bushnell, Mikkayla DeBolt, Julie Greer, Hayden Heaphy, Georgia Knauss, Jonny Law, Jared Meacham, Mandy Morris, Shiann Panetta, Heather Prosser, James Rader, Jennifer Rizer, Karen Schumacher, Jim Shellenberger, Lily Simon, Brittany Sorenson, Mikole Soto and Paula Whitworth. The Chamber Lunch program is open to all, with advance registration and more information available at our office or on our website.
Are you looking to unlock your leadership potential, or do you know of someone else who is? If so, I hope you’ll apply this October to be part of our 2022 Leadership Sheridan County program.