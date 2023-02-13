Recreation. A word we commonly hear — the benefits of which are often taken at face value — but a meaning that is totally individualized. The word itself comes from Latin with an origin meaning “create again” or “renew.” That is a powerful concept to think about and one that drives my work as a recreation therapist at the Sheridan VA.
Research suggests that when individuals experience some sort of trauma or a degradation of mental or physical health, often the first things to be put on the sideline are recreation and leisure pursuits. In response, the recreation therapy profession works to recreate — that is to reignite, reintroduce and provide avenues for recreation into the lives of seniors.
Many people ask how recreation can be therapy. I get it — my profession, on the surface, sounds like a person who sets up activities primarily for enjoyment. However, it’s actually a therapeutic intervention performed by nationally certified professionals who can help you maintain or even improve your physical, cognitive, social, emotional and spiritual functioning to enable full participation in life.
How does this pertain to you? I often use my passion for fly-fishing as an example when I explain the benefits of the activity. When boiled down to the basics, I like to fish. However, when exploring deeper I recognize the social connections I’ve made through fishing groups, the emotional benefit of teaching my children how to fish, the spiritual benefit of being near nature and, of course, practice in frustration tolerance when navigating pervasive line tangles and snags. I implore you to think of your own recreation.
Chances are, you gain an assortment of benefits ranging from social, emotional, physical, spiritual and cognitive. Moreover, those benefits most likely have helped shape your identity, lifestyle and global paradigms. Hence the importance for recreation across the lifespan, especially for seniors.
Another good example of this is with the senior veterans at the Sheridan VA. Our team often hears phrases from our patients like “I used to do (fill in the blank),” so our first job is to assess those activities they enjoyed, helping us create meaningful opportunities for them.
Each day is already broken into several forms of rehabilitative and palliative care, which includes recreation and leisure activities, so we’re able to work with other therapists to fully meet the needs of our veterans. For example, music appreciation is offered to revitalize positive memories from their past; art activities are offered to build resilience through creative growth; and virtual reality is offered as a mindfulness experience using the benefits of technology. Despite the activity in which the veterans participate, they all support personal growth, creating meaning and purpose.
Suffice it to say, recreation and leisure are important aspects of your life. When leisure time is valued, the meaning follows. Whether it’s in the form of clinical services or personalized leisure pursuits, activity is paramount to health, well-being and aging with grace.
Kyle McIntosh is a recreation therapist with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System.