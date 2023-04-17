Every April, organizations throughout our community and country pause to recognize and appreciate some of their most selfless team members.

The teammates who show up without traditional pay, the ones without your typical form of benefits, and those who will show up far earlier for a shift than many others ­— we pause to celebrate and thank our volunteers. We take this opportunity to showcase and show gratitude for their invaluable impact and the culture we strive to create at your community hospital.

Jasmine Slater is volunteer and development coordinator at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. 

Recommended for you