Volunteers help operate the offerings of The Hub on Smith. Pictured, clockwise from top: Steve Stresky, Hikes & Winter Out of Doors Opportunities; Tom Anthony, Home Delivered Meals; Liz Howell, Home Delivered Meals; Julie Erusha, Dining Room Service; Evelyn Gernaat, Hubcaps Singing Group; Amy Albrecht and Ken Thorpe, Home Delivered Meals; and center photo is Peggy Anderson, Basic AM Moves Chair Exercise Class.

 Courtesy photos | The Hub on Smith

April is National Volunteer Month and The Hub on Smith would like to take this opportunity to sing the praises of our amazingly selfless, helpful and generous volunteers.

These people come from all ages and backgrounds and freely give their time to be of service. We cannot express how truly grateful we are for their dedication and commitment to improve the quality of life for senior citizens in the Sheridan area. Their efforts are crucial in assuring our seniors have the necessary services to help them to be able to remain at home as long as possible.

Marcie Morrow is volunteer coordinator at The Hub on Smith. 

