April is National Volunteer Month and The Hub on Smith would like to take this opportunity to sing the praises of our amazingly selfless, helpful and generous volunteers.
These people come from all ages and backgrounds and freely give their time to be of service. We cannot express how truly grateful we are for their dedication and commitment to improve the quality of life for senior citizens in the Sheridan area. Their efforts are crucial in assuring our seniors have the necessary services to help them to be able to remain at home as long as possible.
Many of our volunteers are seniors themselves that have served their careers and now bring those skills and talents to help others. Our school-age volunteers learn productive ways to join the workforce and the importance of giving back. Our current roster has volunteers ranging between the ages of 13 to 99. Regardless of age, where these giving folks come from, their backgrounds or abilities, The Hub would be lost without them.
Our largest outreach is through the Home Delivered Meals program where over 1,350 meals are distributed each week. Our clients are often homebound and unable to provide for themselves. These volunteers are not only a meal delivery, they are also a smile and friendly human contact, someone to check in on our clients daily. These interactions often serve as an opportunity to determine if someone may need additional care or services and alert our staff to further assess the situation.
Volunteers in our dining area help make sure our daily meal services run smoothly. They assist seniors by carrying a plate or serving beverages for our physically limited diners. They are hard workers, clearing dishes and keeping our tables clean throughout our mealtimes. They provide friendly and efficient service to our patrons and truly brighten our dining room with their cheerful, giving hearts and smiles.
Fun and Wellness volunteers bring great energy to our clients daily through a wide variety of physical and social activities. There are hikes, exercise/yoga, education, music, theater, cooking, sewing, arts, and crafts and so much more! The talent and skills brought to this department is unlimited making sure there’s always something happening to keep our seniors engaged and active. It’s the volunteers that help to make all these things happen.
Volunteers are the backbone of Urban Thrift. They receive, sort, clean/disinfect, fold and hang clothing and prepare donations from our community that are to be sold in the store. They continually restock inventory and update display items, assist patrons and create a friendly shopping environment for our customers.
The Hub has approximately 200 volunteers who selflessly give over 1,200 hours of their time each month. If you’d like to join us, please contact us.
We have a wide variety of ways you can be of service to the people who helped raise us and made this community a place we want to grow old in.
The Hub is celebrating National Volunteer Week April 17-21.
We will host a Volunteer Appreciation Breakfast from 7-9 a.m. April 20 to thank and to recognize the people who give so much to support our mission to serve the senior community.
Marcie Morrow is volunteer coordinator at The Hub on Smith.