I was not an early adopter of exercise. When I say not an early adopter, I was more of an active dissenter of the whole concept for a couple of decades. My biggest exertion for the first 12 years of my life was walking across the street to get the mail. My mom had to throw me outside in the summer to keep me from spending the day inside reading.

I went out for cheerleading in eighth grade (everyone who wanted to cheer was included; I was never cool enough otherwise), and I did much jumping around. It was around this same time that I took up tennis. That means I practiced on the backboard in the summer and went out for the tennis team during my first two high school years. Unsurprisingly, I was not a varsity player. I was so low on the list; I might get a match if they had enough girls left over. There wasn’t much exertion, which was just fine with me. Sweating is vastly overrated.

Amy Albrecht is Center for a Vital Community executive director. 

