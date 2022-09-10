law enforcement police traffic control stock
A little over 18 years ago, my captain asked me to attend a youth services training conference in Jackson. My wife was more than eight months pregnant, so I was hesitant and did not want to miss the birth of our first child. Since my wife worked for a state entity focused on youth services, my boss greased the wheels for her to attend the conference and travel with me. So, we hit the road in a marked police car. Luck was on our side because the conference was informative and my son was not forever labeled with his place of birth as Jackson Hole.

On our way home, we headed up Ten Sleep Canyon for a picturesque cruise with very little traffic. We started down the Buffalo side to find a flurry of dust around a blind corner with a lady standing on the road’s edge frantically waving her arms. A semi-truck had just rolled through the guard rail and the desperate witness was hoping to not get hit while attempting to find some help. The look of relief on her face when she saw my marked police car was readily apparent.

Allen Thompson is Sheridan County sheriff. 

