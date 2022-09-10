A little over 18 years ago, my captain asked me to attend a youth services training conference in Jackson. My wife was more than eight months pregnant, so I was hesitant and did not want to miss the birth of our first child. Since my wife worked for a state entity focused on youth services, my boss greased the wheels for her to attend the conference and travel with me. So, we hit the road in a marked police car. Luck was on our side because the conference was informative and my son was not forever labeled with his place of birth as Jackson Hole.
On our way home, we headed up Ten Sleep Canyon for a picturesque cruise with very little traffic. We started down the Buffalo side to find a flurry of dust around a blind corner with a lady standing on the road’s edge frantically waving her arms. A semi-truck had just rolled through the guard rail and the desperate witness was hoping to not get hit while attempting to find some help. The look of relief on her face when she saw my marked police car was readily apparent.
I stopped, hit the lights and tried the radio. Silence. I assessed the wreckage just as a husband-wife team stopped and hauled out medic bags. I bet I looked like the bedraggled first witness with obvious relief on my face. They could do first aid and I could do traffic. I tried the radio again. Silence.
I needed better reception, so I ripped off my orange sweatshirt, handed it to my very pregnant wife and told her to slow traffic down while I headed uphill to get a radio signal. I finally got the message out, returned to the scene and parked on the uphill side opposite of my wife.
The Johnson County authorities arrived and the driver was extricated with minimal injury. As we got in the car to resume our trip, my wife was laughing about her experience providing traffic control. While I had to almost jump in front of cars to get them to slow down, each and every car that approached my wife came to a complete stop and the driver asked if she needed help.
Apparently, all we need to bring traffic to a standstill is have a pregnant woman wave a bright shirt.
Even one of the volunteer firemen commented on how she was able to slow traffic better than at any other scene he had worked. Eight days later, my son was born a legitimate Sheridan County resident.
Traffic control does not seem very dangerous in small town Wyoming, but you might be surprised by the near misses we experience in that realm. According to data spanning 2011 to 2020, one-third of all law enforcement line of duty deaths stem from motor vehicle related incidents.
At the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office, we have been focusing on ensuring our staff remain safe on the side of Wyoming roadways. We have also partnered with fire departments and tow companies to remind drivers to slow down and move over. Please remember to pay attention to the person directing traffic and not the carnage in the barrow ditch. Our lives depend on it.
Allen Thompson is Sheridan County sheriff.