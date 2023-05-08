I have been trying to sell the concept of adult day services for years. It is a hard sell. We go through our adult lives making decisions and being independent. And then something goes haywire, and we are unable to care for ourselves. The idea of adult day services may seem the answer, but who really wants to go? No one. These feelings are very understandable, but don’t give up on the idea too fast.

If you are needing help during the day or caring for someone, take a moment and learn what adult day services can do for you. Day Break provides comfort. A comfortable environment to spend the day furnished with easy chairs, lots of food and the security of knowing you are cared for. We are a social model and encourage numerous activities geared to the interests of those attending.

Barb Blue is Day Break director at The Hub on Smith. 

