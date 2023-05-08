I have been trying to sell the concept of adult day services for years. It is a hard sell. We go through our adult lives making decisions and being independent. And then something goes haywire, and we are unable to care for ourselves. The idea of adult day services may seem the answer, but who really wants to go? No one. These feelings are very understandable, but don’t give up on the idea too fast.
If you are needing help during the day or caring for someone, take a moment and learn what adult day services can do for you. Day Break provides comfort. A comfortable environment to spend the day furnished with easy chairs, lots of food and the security of knowing you are cared for. We are a social model and encourage numerous activities geared to the interests of those attending.
At the time of enrollment, we will establish your needs and how we can best serve you. Day Break believes in promoting independence. We are devoted to ensuring everyone strives for their full potential. We respectfully help with mealtime assistance, bathing, toileting and personal care. This time away from home is a relief to family caregivers and gives them the freedom to work, handle personal business or just relax knowing their loved one is safe.
Day Break provides each person with sense of belonging. Conversation and laughter unfold during the day providing a positive lasting impression. Our participants return home having experienced an engaging and memorable day. Our dignified setting nurtures trusting relationships and a balance of variety, consistency and predictability.
We care for your loved ones just the way you would, if you had the time and resources to do so. Every individual is wrapped in the warmth and unconditional caring that only comes from people who truly care about others.
How does a caregiver know when Day Break services are appropriate? If the person being cared for can no longer be alone at home safely, they may be forgetful or confused or need socialization with others. Some caregivers find it hard to approach the subject of adult day services. Here are some tips that may make the conversation easier:
• Tour the facility. See what activities might interest your family member. The Day Break staff is very effective in persuading reluctant people to attend and encouraging participation.
• Some people see Day Break as a “club.” Others attend to help others, as a volunteer would.
• Schedule your family member’s visit when there is an activity that they might enjoy, like music or exercise class. Some attend for a particular activity, such as Bingo or entertainment offered in the dining room.
• Take one step at a time. Use a try-it-and-see approach. The object of the first visit is simply to have the person agree to return.
• Get the right person to take him or her the first time. Choose someone who can usually get your family member to do things.
• Reinforce the positive.
Keep in mind that adult day services may not sound appealing but it is an excellent option for caregivers and those that are often alone. Our Day Break staff has an excellent track record with getting new people involved and providing an enjoyable “Day Break experience” that most people look forward to coming back.
What could Day Break do for you or someone you care about?
Barb Blue is Day Break director at The Hub on Smith.