The year was 2015. It was my first day on the job as Executive Director of Sheridan County Travel & Tourism. My schedule was packed with introductory meetings with local government officials, state representatives, community leaders, and even a special meeting with US Senator Mike Enzi. It was a bit of a whirlwind, a sensation heightened by the fact that I had just landed after traveling for 42 hours on my way home from Papua New Guinea, and I was battling a nasty case of malaria. That’s probably why my exchange with Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board member Zane Garstad went something like this:
Zane: We should do something cool in the winter!
Shawn: Something like a winter rodeo!
Zane: Exactly like a winter rodeo. Just colder.
We knew that Sheridan had the potential to host something fun in the winter, but we were not quite sure what. Fast forward a couple of years to the Wyoming Governor’s Tourism Conference. Me, Zane, and a host of other rodeo folks were chatting with a gentleman from Sundance about the wild sport of skijoring. Alarms went off. Sparks flew. We spoke with Hanns Mercer who himself had just competed in a skijoring event. A plan began to form, and a goal with it: could we plan an event for the dead of winter that would not only give a jolt to the local economy, but also provide a family-friendly experience that the entire community could be proud of?
I’d like to say that we did just that when we hosted the inaugural WYO Winter Rodeo skijoring event on Broadway back in 2019. The crowds were huge. The races were incredible. The energy was palpable. And the sense of pride — a feeling that we had come together to do something big for our community – was profound. Numerous businesses generated more revenue than they had on even their best ever summer days. We instantly became the biggest skijoring race in the nation. Folks wanted to know how they could partner with us, so we set out to expand the scope and scale of activities.
Sled Days with Trail End and the Sheridan Community Land Trust. More concerts. Kickoff events at Antelope Butte. Special jersey nights with the Sheridan Hawks. Ticket launches with the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. The list goes on. We’ve certainly had some hiccups along the way, and the learning curve has been steep – and I don’t think we’re ever going to get control over Mother Nature. But I am excited about what’s to come with the 2023 edition of the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo: hosting the event at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds affords us a level of control we’ve never had. Our partners and local businesses are primed to offer a level of hospitality that Sheridan has become known for. And true to form, we’ve kept this event free to the public so that everyone who wants to attend can.
Sponsors have stepped up to help the purse grow to more than $10,000 — and that’s before a single race team has registered. A special shout out to this year’s presenting sponsor, Lee Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration for their generosity — it's because of this community that we are able to continue to grow this event, and to show the world that Sheridan County is a four-season destination.
That’s a long way of saying thank you for your support of the WYO Winter Rodeo. I hope you enjoy these wild rides as much as we do.