In the March AARP Bulletin, there is an article stating that 7.1 million American grandparents are living with and raising grandchildren younger than 18.
I know from experience that my sweet grandchildren are little Petri dishes and generously share lots of germs and viruses they are exposed to. How do we protect ourselves and our grandchildren from some of the more serious and debilitating illnesses?
Immunizations can help to protect us all.
There are some standard immunization recommendations for seniors.
I watched the movie “Turbo” with my grandchildren. In this movie the super-powered snail is sliming along and slides across a rusty nail! “Oh no! I’ve got tetanus” said Turbo. Were you told that rusty nails caused tetanus? Tetanus infection is caused by a bacteria found in the environment, including soil, dust and manure. As spring weather arrives, this causes me to think of gardeners, farmers and ranchers. Are you current on your Tdap (Tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) vaccine? Adults should receive a booster every 10 years or every five years if there is an injury and possible exposure.
Shingles is a painful rash that follows a nerve path in our body. It is caused by the dormant chicken pox virus that hides in anyone’s body who ever had chicken pox as a child. The Shingrix vaccine is 96% effective in preventing shingles. If you have had an outbreak of shingles, you must wait six months before receiving Shingrix.
Pneumococcal infections (Strep Pneumoniae) range from ear and sinus infections to pneumonia and bloodstream infections. Depending on your vaccine history and age there are different pneumonia vaccines for your situation.
Seniors are once again traveling. There are recommended travel vaccines that may be indicated depending on the area you are traveling to. We all have known someone who was afflicted with polio.
Polio is on the rise in some parts of the world. Currently, it is most prevalent in South Asia and some areas of Africa.
Please check with your provider or Sheridan County Public Health for guidance and recommendations.
Travel vaccines recommended for seniors are Hepatitis A&B, Malaria, Typhoid, Polio, and Japanese Encephalitis. A blood draw to check for level of immunity (titer) can be done for Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) and Varicella (Chickenpox).
Bottom line: if you are planning to travel, plan ahead. It takes approximately 14 days (approximately two weeks) for your antibody response to immunity to be fully developed. Some vaccines are a two- or three-dose series. Medicare and your supplemental insurance may cover the cost of some vaccines.
All states have an Immunization Registry. If you have received immunizations in another state, you can have your records updated. Again, plan ahead! You may contact your provider or Sheridan County Public Health (307-673-5169) for information and guidance.
Looking to the future: In the UK, for older adults, there is a trial vaccine to prevent Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). It shows a 94% reduction in severe RSV. Also, there are two different strengths of the flu vaccine. This next year, Sheridan County Public Health will have the high dose and the regular strength.
A special thank you to Sheridan County Public Health for collaborating with AARP about wellness for seniors.
Let’s do what we can to live healthy and fulfilling lives.
Amy Poeschl Wyatt, BSN-RN, is an AARP volunteer in Sheridan County.