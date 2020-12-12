Last week, I lost a dear, dear family member. My great-aunt Carol Zimprich passed away after 82 years of living an amazing life.
Loss always tends to wreak havoc. It leaves this empty space where something important used to be. It creates sadness. It prompts questions. Sometimes, too, loss creates complications with family and finances.
While there is much to do now that Carol has passed, my parents have started sorting through some of her things in preparation for the handling of her estate.
They’ve found memorabilia from her time playing sports (she played many) and newspaper articles highlighting her abilities. One article included the headline, “Pick nearly any sport, this girl plays ‘em all.”
No wonder I loved her so much. We’re kindred spirits. She loved to read. She loved animals. She loved wild spaces.
The memories I have of my aunt have provided an immense amount of comfort in recent days. Some of my favorites are those that involve sports.
When I played softball at Northwestern University, she would often accompany my parents down from Wisconsin to watch us play home games in Evanston, Illinois. I always knew when she decided to come along because her enthusiasm for sports — softball in particular — could be heard through her shouts and cheers that echoed off the large brick fieldhouse bordering our field.
At meals after the games, she’d comment on specific plays, bad calls by umpires and how she just knew we had what it took to win.
Other memories of Carol also center around sports and time with family. Each Thanksgiving, my immediate family typically gathered at my parents’ house. Often, Carol and extended family members would also visit.
Those trips often included family members strewn across furniture and floors watching football games. Those who fell asleep (especially after the big Thanksgiving feast) often found themselves woken up by a shout from Carol at the TV. It didn’t matter if something good or bad happened for her team; she made sure the whole house knew about it. Even the family dogs would startle awake.
This year, it seems as though we’ve all lost something. Whether that loss centered around the death of a loved one, a pet, the inability to gather and celebrate or something less tangible, all loss leaves a little hole in our worlds.
I shared the sense of loss I was experiencing with a friend recently and she gave some advice I thought I’d share.
“Take what you need right now. … There’s no right formula or answer for this journey.”
We all grieve differently — just as we all celebrate differently and all find comfort in different things. That’s OK. Be gentle with yourself through the grieving process.
Time may not completely fill the hole you feel exists in your life, but the ability to step around and over the hole while still acknowledging it becomes easier with practice.