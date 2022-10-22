The Powder River and Clear Creek in north central Wyoming have the highest fish diversity in the state and are home to 20 native fish species. Wyoming Game and Fish considers eight of them "species of greatest conservation need," with some of them migrating from as far away as the Yellowstone River in Montana.

However, reliably documenting movements of these species has been difficult due to erratic stream flows. In the spring, the Powder River and Clear Creek run high and fast, precisely the conditions some fish species prefer when making long-distance movements, but this stymies the work of fisheries biologists right when fish are most active.

Gordon Edwards is a Sheridan fisheries biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. 

