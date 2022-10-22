The Powder River and Clear Creek in north central Wyoming have the highest fish diversity in the state and are home to 20 native fish species. Wyoming Game and Fish considers eight of them "species of greatest conservation need," with some of them migrating from as far away as the Yellowstone River in Montana.
However, reliably documenting movements of these species has been difficult due to erratic stream flows. In the spring, the Powder River and Clear Creek run high and fast, precisely the conditions some fish species prefer when making long-distance movements, but this stymies the work of fisheries biologists right when fish are most active.
“We can’t safely or effectively sample the Powder River during spring when fish are moving due to high flows, sometimes as high as 10,000 cubic feet per second,” said Paul Mavrakis, Sheridan region fisheries supervisor. “It makes net sampling very difficult and electrofishing impossible. The way we’ll be able to sample fish now during those migratory time frames is by ‘listening’ to them.”
Listening has been the goal of a two-year, radio-tracking project that seeks to follow fish as they move through the Powder and its Clear Creek tributary.
In 2010, a bypass structure was completed on Kendrick Dam, 7 miles up Clear Creek from its confluence with the Powder River, north of Arvada. This fish passage structure restored upstream fish migrations to 36 miles of lower Clear Creek that had been completely halted for 100 years. In spring 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation completed a similar, but much larger, bypass structure on the Yellowstone River near Glendive, Montana, that had also blocked passage for long-distance fish migration, including into the Powder and other Wyoming waters.
To evaluate the impact of providing these bypasses, Game and Fish biologists from the Sheridan region partnered with the statewide aquatic research crew to begin recording movements of large-bodied fish using radio telemetry. During the 2021 and 2022 field seasons, 36 sauger, 55 goldeye and nine shovelnose sturgeon were captured along the Powder River and Clear Creek using nets and electrofishing gear. The fish were surgically implanted with radio-transmitter tags and released. Movements of these fish have since been tracked with telemetry receivers at four stationary locations along the creek and river, by foot and from fixed-wing aircraft.
Data analysis is ongoing, but initial findings already show some exciting movements.
Shovelnose sturgeon demonstrated distant migrations throughout the entire basin over short time frames. Fish tagged in Montana were found in the Powder River as far upstream in Wyoming as near the Crazy Woman Creek confluence. A sturgeon tagged in April 2022 near Glendive, Montana, used the new bypass on the Yellowstone River and was found in the Powder River in Wyoming near the Clear Creek confluence by June. Shovelnose sturgeon tended to move downstream from Wyoming as stream flows dropped, often clear to the Yellowstone River in Montana.
Sauger tended to remain near where they were initially tagged, often within 5 miles. However, one sauger traveled 47 miles upstream in just 16 days. Sauger also used the bypass channel to migrate upstream of Kendrick Dam on Clear Creek, which was rewarding news.
Although they are abundant, little is known about goldeye movements, as no previous radio-tagging studies have been done on them. So far in this study, they exhibited many movement patterns, including using the Kendrick Dam bypass on Clear Creek multiple times in both directions. One goldeye traveled more than 300 miles downstream from Wyoming to the Yellowstone and was detected 40 miles below the Powder River confluence, in just less than a month.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists have also implanted radio tags in many fish in Montana. Telemetry receivers in each state detect all the tagged fish, allowing the two agencies to share movement data for several years. While the smaller goldeye tags’ battery life is only about 300 days, the sauger tags should last about 560 days and the sturgeon tags about 880 days.
“These species likely migrate or move over such a large area that if we only listened for them in Wyoming, we definitely would not be seeing the whole picture,” Mavrakis said. “Seasonality of fish use in the Powder and lower Clear Creek will be really interesting to tease out. We think some of these species only come to Wyoming during spring runoff but this study will help us determine if that is true and determine where the fish spend the winter.”
In addition to tracking movements, another important part of this study is to see if new fish species have colonized Clear Creek since the bypass structure was completed by comparing the current fish species assemblage and distribution in the 36 miles of Clear Creek above the dam with data that is available prior to the bypass channel installation.
Prior to its completion, now-retired fisheries biologist Bill Bradshaw who initiated the Kendrick Dam bypass project, predicted 20 species would begin to use the structure and move upstream in Clear Creek. Of the 20, only the shovelnose remains to be documented above the dam.
Changes to the fish community in the study area are expected to be long term. The Powder River in Wyoming will likely see more shovelnose sturgeon and sauger, along with seasonal influxes of really big river fish during the highest of water years — maybe even paddlefish.
Final data collection for the focused study took place during summer 2022 and analysis of the data will take place this winter, with a project completion report readied for spring 2023. However, the stationary receivers will remain in place and monitored as long as the radio tags remain functional, providing additional information into the life histories of these unique species.
Gordon Edwards is a Sheridan fisheries biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.