TCU

Tiffany Sutton assists Marilyn Siruta, a patient in the Transitional Care Unit, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

In September 2022, Sheridan Memorial Hospital opened up the new, expanded transitional care unit on the second and third floors of the original 1954 hospital building. These floors have been completely renovated and repurposed from their initial state. Each comfortable private suite has its own bathroom, large windows and ample space for visitors.

 

Tommi Ritterbusch, MSN, RN, is Sheridan Memorial Hospital transitional care unit manager, and Welch Cancer Center and Case Management. In December 2022, Tommi was selected by the Wyoming Business Report as one of the “30 under 40” — a program that recognizes young people who are shaping and will continue to shape the future of Wyoming.

Tags

Recommended for you