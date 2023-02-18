Green, Caleb.jpg

Caleb Green is the Clear Creek FFA advisor and agriculture teacher at Arvada-Clearmont High School.

My name is Caleb Green and I am the ag/welding teacher and FFA advisor at Arvada-Clearmont High School. My family has been in Sheridan County for the past 15 years. 

I graduated from Sheridan High School in 2014 and attended Sheridan College for three years. In high school, I was heavily involved in 4H and FFA, serving as the John B. Kendrick Chapter president my senior year. I went on to serve as the Wyoming FFA State Sentinel in 2014-2015. 

