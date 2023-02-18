My name is Caleb Green and I am the ag/welding teacher and FFA advisor at Arvada-Clearmont High School. My family has been in Sheridan County for the past 15 years.
I graduated from Sheridan High School in 2014 and attended Sheridan College for three years. In high school, I was heavily involved in 4H and FFA, serving as the John B. Kendrick Chapter president my senior year. I went on to serve as the Wyoming FFA State Sentinel in 2014-2015.
It was my experiences in FFA and the passion instilled in me by my ag teachers that made me want to become an ag teacher. After Sheridan College, I attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with my bachelor’s in agricultural education in 2020.
My first teaching job was in Burns, Wyoming. This past year, Clearmont opened up and I jumped on the opportunity to return to Sheridan County and be back home. FFA played a pivotal role in my life and continues to do so to this day. It shaped me into the person I am today. Becoming an ag teacher was an opportunity to give back to the organization that impacted me in ways I could have never imagined. Seeing my students succeed and become inspired is very enjoyable for me.
I am thankful for the opportunity to continue to do what I love.
Caleb Green is advisor for Clear Creek FFA and agriculture teacher at Arvada-Clearmont High School in Clearmont.