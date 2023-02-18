The National FFA Organization, formally known as Future Farmers of America, is an intracurricular organization that allows students to prepare for future careers through many aspects.
The organization was founded in 1928 in Virginia as an organization centered around agricultural education. Through the years it has changed to become a premier leadership organization that prepares students for careers in and out of agriculture.
The organization provides new opportunities for all of its students to become leaders in the agricultural industry or any industry they choose after their education. The range of skills that students can learn is vast.
FFA provides opportunities for students to compete and hone their skills in the animal industry, plant and crops, speaking, as well as mechanics.
A wide range of students benefit from FFA, not just students preparing for a career in agriculture. Many employers favor students who have FFA on their resume because of the vast variety of skills they acquire being a member.
Clay Christensen is FFA advisor for John B. Kendrick FFA and agriculture teacher at Sheridan High School.