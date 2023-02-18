The National FFA Organization, formally known as Future Farmers of America, is an intracurricular organization that allows students to prepare for future careers through many aspects.

The organization was founded in 1928 in Virginia as an organization centered around agricultural education. Through the years it has changed to become a premier leadership organization that prepares students for careers in and out of agriculture.

Clay Christensen is FFA advisor for John B. Kendrick FFA and agriculture teacher at Sheridan High School.

