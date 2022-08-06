This month marks my one-year anniversary with the Chamber of Commerce team, and I’d love to tell you a few things I’ve learned about your Chamber of Commerce.
I love this job! Even though I have lived and worked in Sheridan for 21 years, I seem to fall in love with the town again every day. I’ve worked in health care and education and now I have the pleasure of helping our businesses and the whole community. Throughout this past year, I have learned our businesses truly are the heart of our community. A prosperous business community really does make for a stronger community, and the Chamber staff, board and volunteers work together to provide the tools and resources to help our businesses grow and succeed.
These businesses are taking your child’s photos, educating our children, welding your tractor parts, painting your cars, fitting your dad’s hearing aids, caring for our residents and providing all the products and services we need in our daily lives. The list is endless — 736 Chamber members worth of endless! You can find a list of our members at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
Another lesson learned that has really been an eye opener for me is the importance of shopping and doing business locally. Did you know that for every dollar spent in our community, $0.67 of that dollar stays in our community and turns over three times? And when you think about it, locally owned and managed businesses give back by donating to our charities and kids’ fundraisers, and they create local jobs for our neighbors, family and friends.
Spending money locally helps keep Sheridan vibrant, economically strong and feeling like home.
Also, I thought I knew everyone in Sheridan, but through the Chamber, I feel like I am truly meeting everyone in Sheridan County. I have thoroughly enjoyed connecting with all the businesspeople I’ve been able to meet so far.
If you’re a member and we haven’t met, don’t worry, I’m coming your way.
If you’re not a member and would like to learn more about the Chamber and all the features and benefits of a Chamber membership, I would love to chat. Give me a call at 307-672-2485.
Finally, your Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual fundraiser this month. Don’t forget to get your tickets to the 10th Fremont Toyota Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest. It will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2-7 p.m. at Whitney Commons Park. Sample craft brews from several states and enjoy music and food vendors. Tickets are $35 and available online at wyotheater.com or at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St., and Black Tooth Brewing Company.
The Brewfest serves as the Chamber’s major fundraiser, with funds dedicated to furthering the mission of the Chamber, the work of our committees and the valuable programs for our business community.
Now on to year two! I wonder what I’ll learn this next year. Stay tuned.
Bobbi Mitzel is member relations director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.