Downtown Sheridan stock
Buy Now
File photo | The Sheridan Press

This month marks my one-year anniversary with the Chamber of Commerce team, and I’d love to tell you a few things I’ve learned about your Chamber of Commerce. 

I love this job! Even though I have lived and worked in Sheridan for 21 years, I seem to fall in love with the town again every day. I’ve worked in health care and education and now I have the pleasure of helping our businesses and the whole community. Throughout this past year, I have learned our businesses truly are the heart of our community. A prosperous business community really does make for a stronger community, and the Chamber staff, board and volunteers work together to provide the tools and resources to help our businesses grow and succeed.

Bobbi Mitzel is member relations director for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce.

Recommended for you