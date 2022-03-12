When someone is experiencing mental health or substance use problems, we tend to think of counselors and psychiatrists as the professionals who help an individual in recovery. In addition to these crucial treatment providers, peer specialists are individuals that provide a personal level of knowledge to support an individual in their recovery journey.
What is a peer specialist?
Peer specialists guide individuals to make their own healthy choices as it pertains to their recovery journey and mental wellness. It can be beneficial to work with a peer with lived experience, someone who relates to the struggles people seeking help in their recovery phase. Sometimes people will put off seeking help because they feel judged and looked down on by society.
A peer specialist can show empathy, compassion, understanding through their own lived experience in recovery. This can encourage others to become engaged in the recovery process.
By sharing their lived experiences, peer specialists can be an example to others and the possibilities for their own life and personal growth expand. Individuals can see that recovery is not only possible but individuals can thrive and have the life they want. Showing the different pathways to recovery and assisting those who do not really know where to start is a pivotal part of peer support.
Who can be a peer specialist?
A peer specialist is an individual that’s solid in their own recovery and willing to share life experiences to foster hope in others alongside a team of other behavioral health professionals. Peer specialists are a non-clinical, strength-based support for those who struggle with mental health and/or substance abuse issues.
To become a peer specialist, one must obtain a state certification by the Wyoming Department of Health. Peer specialists undergo annual and ongoing training in core competencies including knowledge of mental health and substance use conditions, confidentiality and ethics, knowledge of community and recovery resources, interpersonal skills, how to facilitate life and recovery skills, self-care and trauma informed support.
Peer support workers can break down barriers as they demonstrate they are equal to the people they serve. Individuals in recovery can often see other professionals like clinicians and prescribers as “authority figures.” Peer specialists walk with the person in recovery and do not do the journey for them. Peer specialists use many pathways to an individual’s recovery approach, as one pathway may work for one person and might not be the best pathway for someone else.
Through shared understanding, mutual empowerment and respect, peer support can help people continue in their recovery, lessen the chances of a person having a relapse and reduce the severity of a relapse. Along with a recovery-focused treatment team, a peer specialist can give valuable perspective and insight into what a person might be struggling with and help them along their own path toward recovery. The peer support roll in recovery is a growing and exciting way to reach those who seek help in their recovery and/or mental wellness.