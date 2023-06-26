While we never wish for a person to need the services offered at the Welch Cancer Center (WCC), it is the role of Sheridan Memorial Hospital and our clinics to be here when you need us most.
Cancer care is a team approach including many medical specialists and areas of expertise to offer excellent care. From care and support to resources and education, the Welch Cancer Center team has cancer support services for your entire journey. During a patient’s journey, one of the first questions asked is, “What now?” This is the moment we introduce Lori Karajanis, RN, oncology nurse navigator, and the resource you need to help you throughout the continuum of care with oncology.
Our oncology nurse navigator helps each patient understand their journey and supports them in identifying gaps, barriers, or needs along the way.
“I have been employed here at SMH for 15 years and in the role of nurse navigator for a year and a half. I am here to help in any way that I can. After diagnosis, I am the first person a patient sees and will let the patient know what’s happening next,” Karajanis said. “I know that there are a lot of emotions involved in this process, but I love what I do and the patients I am able to help every single day.”
It is no secret that healthcare can be overwhelming. nurse navigators are there for you during medical intake and the clinical journey, to being an emotional support system and sounding board for the patient and their entire family.
“A big part of my job is education, providing and finding resources at Sheridan Memorial Hospital and in the community, even helping coordinate insurance questions and financial assistance,” Karajanis said. “I am similar to a case manager or social worker in other healthcare settings but with clinical knowledge and education. I am a certified oncology certified nurse here and previously worked as an infusion nurse at WCC.”
Along with individualized care plans and support, Lori helps to coordinate and maintain resources within the WCC, like our breast boutique and resource room, monthly survivorship courses and group talks. She also has access to countless other community programs.
The breast boutique and resource room house entirely complimentary products and services for our community.
“We are so proud to provide these items and fittings services to our community, thanks to the generosity and support of so many people supporting the comfort and healing of our patients,” she said. “But, we also understand treatments might have to be undergone elsewhere for numerous reasons. This free service is available to anyone in our community that may benefit, and I am here to help in any way that I can, supporting in the journey to all those who need it.”
Between the breast boutique and resource room are mastectomy bras, equalizer forms and nonsurgical breast prosthetics. Complimentary wigs, scarves and hats are available. You will find the environment comfortable and welcoming in our renovated breast boutique. In addition, Lori is a certified mastectomy fitter and will fit you individually for the items that best match your specific needs. Patients can find additional assistance with wig fittings, measuring, and receiving recommendations for wig care can all be found in coordination with the nurse navigator and inside our resource room.
Monthly survivorship courses and group talks are also part of the work Lori does to help care for our community.
“This is an emotional journey, and we work very hard to connect our patients to the resources available not only here at SMH but throughout the entire community,” she said. “Through partnerships with other organizations, individuals having mutual experiences, or businesses who want to help — these dedicated groups allow for reflection and support of our patients.”
Above all else, Lori is a warm welcome and a listening ear for our patients and their families. She answers questions and concerns about their diagnosis and treatment options, and she makes sure to keep them informed throughout the process. She is a comfort to those struggling with their diagnoses, and she can be counted on to always be there for her patients when they need her. She is a constant in a world of the unknown. Lori’s compassionate care and dedication have earned her the trust and respect of both patients and staff members alike. After years of service, she is well-known and beloved by everyone at the Welch Cancer Center and in our region. While the circumstances of our introduction may not be ideal, we are fortunate to have Lori providing excellent patient-centered care for some of our most vulnerable patients who need it most.