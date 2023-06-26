06-26-23 SENIORS lori karajanisweb.jpg
Buy Now

Lori Karajanis helps a Welch Cancer Center patient in the breast boutique.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Memorial Hospital

While we never wish for a person to need the services offered at the Welch Cancer Center (WCC), it is the role of Sheridan Memorial Hospital and our clinics to be here when you need us most. 

Cancer care is a team approach including many medical specialists and areas of expertise to offer excellent care. From care and support to resources and education, the Welch Cancer Center team has cancer support services for your entire journey. During a patient’s journey, one of the first questions asked is, “What now?” This is the moment we introduce Lori Karajanis, RN, oncology nurse navigator, and the resource you need to help you throughout the continuum of care with oncology.

Recommended for you