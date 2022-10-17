Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common type of sleep-disordered breathing. It is caused when the upper airway temporarily closes or collapses. When this happens, the person either doesn’t breathe deep enough (hypopnea) or doesn’t breathe at all (apnea). These are brief episodes that typically happen multiple times throughout the night. During these episodes, the body is not getting appropriate oxygenation, which in turn impacts the entire body and can cause various problems for people over time.
Because the episodes happen throughout the night, people often don’t know they have a problem. This can cause a delay in the condition getting diagnosed in a timely fashion. Many times, a person won’t get diagnosed for many years. Over time, a person will often begin experiencing symptoms secondary to the ongoing lack of appropriate oxygenation throughout the night.
Some indications of OSA include snoring, witnessed apneic events during sleep, waking with headaches in the morning, feeling tired throughout the day, waking up gasping during the night, poor quality of sleep, not feeling rested upon waking, decreased vigilance, high blood pressure, anxiety and depression.
Some risk factors for OSA include older age (prevalence increases from youth through the sixth to seventh decade), obesity, enlarged neck circumference, having a narrowed airway, family history and using alcohol or other sedatives.
OSA is diagnosed with a sleep study. This is an overnight test that monitors breathing. In times past, a person needed to go to a formal sleep lab/office to have the sleep study performed. However, newer technology allows for some people to get a sleep study at home, in the comfort of their own bed. Although the home sleep study is not as comprehensive as the formal sleep lab study, it is still a valid test for many individuals.
The gold standard treatment for sleep apnea is a CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) machine. Basically, this machine delivers air pressure through a mask, keeping the upper airway open throughout the night and thus preventing hypopnea or apnea. There are other treatment options available, as well.
Long term, if OSA is not treated, it can lead to many complications. Sometimes a person is diagnosed with OSA after they have been treated for high blood pressure and despite treatment, their blood pressure remains high, which then prompts evaluation into OSA. Other long-term complications include heart arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation, stroke and heart failure. It is also linked to insulin resistance, which is a concern for the development of type 2 diabetes. A person with OSA may have more complications with certain medications and major surgeries due to their breathing difficulties and being more prone to breathing problems. Cognition can also be impacted by difficulties with inattention, memory, depression and anxiety.
Because the presentation of OSA is slow and symptoms may develop over time, it is often not diagnosed for many years. But again, over time, the complications from untreated OSA steadily increase. As we age, we are more prone to complications and often OSA is identified in older individuals. It is important to treat OSA in order to prevent complications and improve overall quality of life for both you and anyone who must sleep in the same room as you (as often a person with OSA keeps other people awake at night.)
If you have questions or concerns about the possibility of having OSA, please discuss this further with your health care provider.
Diana Charlson, FNP-BC, is a family nurse practitioner at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Primary Care.