snoring stock
Sleep apnea occurs when a person stops breathing for a short period of time during the night. It can happen a couple of times to more than 50 times per night.

 Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Obstructive sleep apnea is the most common type of sleep-disordered breathing. It is caused when the upper airway temporarily closes or collapses. When this happens, the person either doesn’t breathe deep enough (hypopnea) or doesn’t breathe at all (apnea). These are brief episodes that typically happen multiple times throughout the night. During these episodes, the body is not getting appropriate oxygenation, which in turn impacts the entire body and can cause various problems for people over time.

Because the episodes happen throughout the night, people often don’t know they have a problem. This can cause a delay in the condition getting diagnosed in a timely fashion. Many times, a person won’t get diagnosed for many years. Over time, a person will often begin experiencing symptoms secondary to the ongoing lack of appropriate oxygenation throughout the night.

Diana Charlson, FNP-BC, is a family nurse practitioner at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Primary Care. 

