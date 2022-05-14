What an eventful past weekend Sheridan had — from hosting the Bighorn Mountain Soccer Cup, to the PO News 106th anniversary party to our own Downtown Kentucky Derby Party.
The Downtown Sheridan Association had a grand old time hosting the Downtown Kentucky Derby Party right in the middle of downtown this past Saturday. We want to give a special thank you to our sponsors, committee members, volunteers, the DSA board and everyone that attended the event and supported the Downtown Sheridan Association.
If you drove down Main Street this weekend, you probably saw the big tent on Grinnell Plaza and let me tell you, we had an afternoon filled with excitement. We livestreamed the Kentucky Derby horse race in the tent and saw Rich Strike make history as the second-biggest longshot to win the derby with a 80-1 odds to win the race.
After the races, the party continued with dancing to the Nate Champion Band and good times. DSA will be bringing this southern style event back next year, so save the date for May 6, 2023.
With summer coming soon, DSA will be hanging flower baskets on Main Street May 22. DSA board members and volunteers will meet at 7:30 a.m. at the DSA office to start transplanting the petunias. After that, we’ll head down Main Street to hang the baskets. A big thank you to Sheridan College’s horticulture class for growing the petunias for our annual project. If you would like to volunteer, please give us a call at 307-672-8881. If you would like to sponsor a basket, see our website at downtownsheridan.org/events/main-street-flower-project.
Mark your calendars for the first 3rd Thursday Street Festival coming up June 16. Vendor booth registration for all four events is open. Registration forms are available online at downtownsheridan.org or you can stop by the DSA office at 121 S. Main St. to pick up a form. We are currently finalizing the details for the farmers market so stay tuned for more information soon.
Additional DSA events in the upcoming months include the First People’s Powwow at the Sheridan Inn July 15, the Goose Creek Polo Cup at the Flying H Polo Club July 31, Crazy Days in downtown Sheridan Aug. 4 to 6 and Wine Fest Sept. 15.
With the Main Street reconstruction project coming in 2023, DSA’s Marketing and Promotions Committee has been discussing ways to continue to bring people downtown and promote local businesses during construction. This committee aims to make Main Street business as accessible as possible despite street closures. If you are interested in joining the conversation, the next Marketing and Promotions Committee is at 8 a.m. June 8 at the DSA office, 121 S Main St.