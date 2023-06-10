In 2023, the personal letter is becoming a rare object as people turn to more immediate forms of communication (phone calls, video calls, email, instant messaging apps, etc.); however, in Bradford and Helen Brinton’s day (1920s and 30s) the personal letter was the main means of communication.

Recently, while going through our archives, I came across a typewritten message to Helen Brinton by the well-known cowboy artist, Edward Borein (1872-1945), whose artwork is the focus of our upcoming exhibition "Edward Borein in Brush & Ink." The letter is dated October 24, 1940 and is addressed to Miss Helen Brinton, Big Horn, Wyoming. It is the second of two documents Borein writes to Helen on that date. The other letter is a holograph written in response to a letter he received from Helen requesting authentication of the India ink frieze panels gracing the walls of Bradford’s living room here on the Quarter Circle A Ranch.

Kenneth L. Schuster is curatorial director for The Brinton Museum. 

