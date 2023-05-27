I think music offers a small fix. Music gives you the ability to have your feelings validated without having to voice those thoughts to someone face to face. We all have those days where we can’t find the words to express how we’re feeling, or the thought of taking those feelings to someone else to unpack them is just too exhausting. On those days, It’s such a relief to turn on a song written by a complete stranger that has somehow managed to find the exact words to illustrate how you’re feeling. No judgment, no feedback, just you and a catchy tune.
Music doesn’t just allow us to avoid communicating when we don’t feel like it, it can also help pave the way for when we do feel like opening up. I can’t tell you how many times in my nearly ten years of marriage I’ve used a song to help express how I was feeling. Just imagine all of the angst and love that were swapped back and forth during the wave of mixtapes. There’s research that listening to music can reduce anxiety, blood pressure, sleep quality, mood, mental alertness, and even memory.