I usually have a topic in mind for my next scheduled article and this month was no exception. And then, one morning, my former boss noticed an AmeriCorps team working hard around the Y. He paused for a moment and then said to me “We should ask them where they find hope?”
That simple comment really struck me, and I found myself focusing on that question for the next several days. What a simple question. What a strong question. What kind of responses would I get from a group of 18- to 25-year-olds?
I didn’t get the chance to approach these young people as they were not here the following day but the question remained with me. Where do I find hope?
I’m going on a fun trip to Yellowstone this week with good friends. Therefore, I have planted only my tomatoes and cucumbers and will wait until I return to plant the rest of the garden. As I played in the dirt and tenderly laid my plants into their new homes, I thought about my past gardening years. Never predictable but always hopeful.
I recently attended our granddaughter’s graduation and realized we will be seeing six grandchildren graduate over the course of the next seven years. Could you find more hopeful energy than with a graduating class receiving their diplomas while standing proudly in front of their loved ones, fellow classmates, teachers, peers, etc.
Where will hope take them as they head out into the world of adulthood?
I have a family member facing a tough decision on when to have a needed surgery. Both options have positive and challenging timelines. It’s a tough decision to know whichever time chosen means you will miss out on something you’ve not only put hard work into but have also anticipated for a fair amount of time. If it’s not exactly as you pictured has hope delivered?
Find hope in action — move toward a life that makes your heart sing.
Find hope in love — let the people that love you help you on your journey.
Find hope in giving — give your time, talent and positive energy to others.
Find hope in gratitude — be grateful for your life and your everyday opportunities.
Find hope in prayer — Philippians 4:6-7 “let your requests be made known to God.” Hope is to trust in God’s promises.
Find hope in change — the only constant in the world is change. Go with the flow.
Find hope through imagination — while thinking of what could be possible you may see something new emerge altogether.
Find hope in letting go — This is a tough one. Letting go of anything that is holding you back isn’t easy. You will likely need to try it repeatedly, but letting go will give you space to let hope in.
Find hope in the least expected places — keep an open heart and be ready for hope to surprise you.
So, pause for a moment throughout your day. Where and how do you or did you find hope? How was the journey in your search?
And, if my gardening year is as successful as I hope I will gladly share a tomato or two with you.
Sandy Sare is membership director at the Sheridan County YMCA.