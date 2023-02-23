coal stock
This is the first installment of a three-part series relaying the history of the Whitney coal settlement of the 1980s. The second installment will publish Thursday, March 9, 2023. The third and final column will publish Thursday, March 16, 2023. 

In 1915, Edward A. Whitney, founder of Whitney Benefits, made a list of his ranch properties. Always concerned about economy, he made the notes on the back of a used envelope.

Samuel Western is a Sheridan-based freelance writer focusing on the economic and demographic history of the West and western communities and locavore food issues.

