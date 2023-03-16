coal stock
Courtesy photo

Editor's Note

This is the third and final installment of a three-part series relaying the history of the Whitney coal settlement of the 1980s. The first two installments publish Feb. 23 and March 2, 2023.

The late 1980s found Whitney Benefits and Kiewit Mining locked in a lengthy legal battle with the federal government. Citing environmental concerns, the Department of Interior regulations had forbidden Kiewit from mining a parcel of coal owned by Whitney Benefits. The Interior Department had also failed to provide Whitney with another seam of coal of equal or better value, as per Congressional directive. Whitney Benefits and Kiewit sued, taking their case to the Federal Court of Claims.

The federal government won the first round. Whitney appealed the case in a lower court and won. Back in the Court of Claims, the Whitney legal team — which included Whitney Benefits trustee Henry Burgess — had an ace-in-the-hole: a report from John T. Boyd, a mining consultancy. Not only did it prove that Whitney and Kiewit had had made adequate investment in mining the coal, but it had “bulletproof” data as to valuation, according Jonathan Abrams, a Washington-based attorney involved in the case.

Samuel Western is a Sheridan-based freelance writer focusing on the economic and demographic history of the West and western communities and locavore food issues.

Tags

Recommended for you