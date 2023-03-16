The late 1980s found Whitney Benefits and Kiewit Mining locked in a lengthy legal battle with the federal government. Citing environmental concerns, the Department of Interior regulations had forbidden Kiewit from mining a parcel of coal owned by Whitney Benefits. The Interior Department had also failed to provide Whitney with another seam of coal of equal or better value, as per Congressional directive. Whitney Benefits and Kiewit sued, taking their case to the Federal Court of Claims.
The federal government won the first round. Whitney appealed the case in a lower court and won. Back in the Court of Claims, the Whitney legal team — which included Whitney Benefits trustee Henry Burgess — had an ace-in-the-hole: a report from John T. Boyd, a mining consultancy. Not only did it prove that Whitney and Kiewit had had made adequate investment in mining the coal, but it had “bulletproof” data as to valuation, according Jonathan Abrams, a Washington-based attorney involved in the case.
It took three years for Chief Judge Loren A. Smith to render a decision. Meanwhile the legal costs mounted. By March 31, 1987, Whitney Benefits calculated they had spent $490,475.82 on court costs and fees.
Finally, a break. October 13, 1989, the Federal Court of Claims awarded Whitney and Kiewit $60.3 million plus interest and attorney’s fees. The court found that the federal government had denied Whitney Benefits and Kiewit “all economically viable use” of the land. Smith had few kind words for Washington’s approach to the case. He said the government had made “fundamental and fatal mistakes.”
This got the Department of Interior’s attention. Maybe a coal swap was possible after all, they said. But this solution proved complicated and eventually went nowhere. In any case, the Interior Department brought the case before the U.S. Court of Appeals. It flatly rejected the Interior Department’s pleadings. Thwarted again, the Interior Department, represented by the Justice Department, went to the Supreme Court, asking them to examine the case. They refused.
Interior and Justice attempted a variety of legal gymnastics to escape payment, including on whether award should include compound or simple interest, a difference of $100 million. In February 1994, Judge Smith sided with Whitney Benefits and Kiewit. As of December 31, 1994, the total principal and compound interest approached $309 million. Kiewit and Whitney Benefits had a disagreement on how the award should be split. Eventually, the dispute got settled. Whitney Benefits would get 32.5 percent of the total which, through negotiations, came to $200 million. This represented a total sea change in Whitney Benefits’ finances. In 1993, Whitney Benefits only had $2.2 million in assets.
On Friday, June 2, 1995, the government wired $65,275,472.93 to Whitney Benefits’ First Interstate Bank account. The money, while expected, came with no heads up. Tim Barnes, then a trustee, treasurer and chairman of the investment committee, remembers the day. “Ed Garding, president of First Interstate Bank, called me sometime in the afternoon. ‘We’ve got a problem, Tim. Somebody just dumped $65 million into your account.’”
“I said: ‘That’s a problem?’”
It took 22 years with many setbacks, but the Trustees persevered, resulting in the largest taking award in US history. Jonathan Abram said he didn’t want to presume that the Whitney/Kiewit case was a landmark ruling. But he did say it was a critical step in the making of takings law.
Samuel Western is a Sheridan-based freelance writer focusing on the economic and demographic history of the West and western communities and locavore food issues.