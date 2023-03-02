At a public meeting Nov. 16, 1973, The Kiewit Mining Company of Omaha won the lease to mine coal seam owned by Whitney Benefits, an educational foundation. A year later, Kiewit and Whitney Benefits signed an agreement; Kiewit wrote a check for $581,789 for advanced royalties. Engineering studies showed about 140 million tons of recoverable coal, an amount, depending on price, would bring Whitney Benefits between $10-$15 million.
It was a heady time for energy development. One month before Kiewit won the right to mine the coal, Libya — then Saudi Arabia — showed their displeasure at the U.S. support for Israel during the Yom Kippur war by cutting off oil imports. It was the starting gun for a 10-year boom.
Preliminary work on the site began immediately. However, bad news arrived July 12, 1976. George Nugent, general manager of Kiewit Mining, met with the Whitney board. There was a problem. The mine was located on an alluvial valley floor. This geologic term means a valley that holds (or held) a stream or a sensitive riparian zone. At the time, Congress was working on a piece of legislation called the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act (SMCRA). If passed — and it did the following year — it would prohibit the mining of alluvial valleys. In other words, Whitney Benefits stood to lose the entire value of their coal.
SMCRA contained a clause, introduced as an amendment authored by Sheridan County native son, U.S. Sen. Malcolm Wallop and Wyoming Rep. Teno Roncolio. It said the secretary of the interior shall exchange any coal located in an alluvial valley floor for another federally owned parcel of equal or greater value. The clause only applied to owners and operators who had made financial commitments before Jan. 1, 1977.
The Whitney tract qualified for an exchange, or so the trustees — and various attorneys — thought. So did the state of Wyoming. Nancy Freudenthal, who then worked as an attorney for Wyoming’s intergovernmental affairs, wrote another native son, James Watt — then secretary of the interior — encouraging him to foster a coal exchange.
To no avail. As the months, then years, passed, Washington became entrenched in their opposition.
For example, the state of Wyoming declared the tract qualified for an exchange. Irrelevant, said the federal government. Only the Department of the Interior could make that decision. Whitney/PKS hadn’t done the proper testing for coal; Whitney didn’t qualify for any land swap; because there was no demonstrable market; Whitney wasn’t planning to mine the coal before a law passed preventing them from doing it. And so on.
The federal coal exchange program had a statute of limitations. What could Whitney Benefits and Kiewit do to overcome federal inaction? Henry Burgess sent an attorney, Rebecca Watson, from his firm to a continuing education law class specializing in inverse condemnation and eminent domain. Watson returned and reported that Whitney should take the exchange statute of limitations seriously. It was time to act. Burgess recommended that Whitney Benefits file an inverse condemnation claim (a takings claim) against the federal government.
The word “takings” refers to the clause in the Fifth Amendment to the U. S. Constitution that says the government shall not take land for public use — for eminent domain, for example — without giving just compensation. Most successful environmental takings cases rest upon the words of Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr., who in 1922 declared: “While property may be regulated to a certain extent, if regulation goes too far it will be recognized as a taking.”
On Aug. 3, 1983, almost six years to the day after the passage of SMCRA, Whitney Benefits and Kiewit Mining filed a lawsuit in the U. S. Court of Federal Claims claiming the coal had been taken by the federal government and therefore they were due just compensation of nearly $300 million.
They faced stiff odds. Roughly 95% of all takings cases fail.
Samuel Western is a Sheridan-based freelance writer focusing on the economic and demographic history of the West and western communities and locavore food issues.