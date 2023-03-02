coal stock
This is the second installment of a three-part series relaying the history of the Whitney coal settlement of the 1980s. The first installment published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The third and final column will publish Thursday, March 16, 2023. 

At a public meeting Nov. 16, 1973, The Kiewit Mining Company of Omaha won the lease to mine coal seam owned by Whitney Benefits, an educational foundation. A year later, Kiewit and Whitney Benefits signed an agreement; Kiewit wrote a check for $581,789 for advanced royalties. Engineering studies showed about 140 million tons of recoverable coal, an amount, depending on price, would bring Whitney Benefits between $10-$15 million.

It was a heady time for energy development. One month before Kiewit won the right to mine the coal, Libya — then Saudi Arabia — showed their displeasure at the U.S. support for Israel during the Yom Kippur war by cutting off oil imports. It was the starting gun for a 10-year boom.

