A portrait of Edward A. Whitney is displayed at Sheridan College's Whitney Academic Center Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

When Sheridan area benefactor Edward A. Whitney died in 1917, his legacy had only just begun. According to his original trustees, Whitney spent three decades of his life planning his gift to the people of Wyoming. He willed most of his estate to establish Whitney Benefits, creating the first educational foundation in Wyoming. In his last will and testament, Whitney directed the foundation to do three things: fund a community center in Sheridan, establish a college in Sheridan and create an interest-free student loan program.

Whitney understood that each individual has different needs and the same education does not fit every student. In his will, dated May 9, 1917, he explained his desire to assist “needy and deserving young men and young women in attaining, through education, such positions in life as may appeal to them as best suited to their individual needs and capacity.” Whitney recognized the need for both professional and vocational workers in the greater economy and required assistance to be “…as freely offered to the hand worker as the brain worker.” To this day, Whitney Benefits provides student loans to undergraduate, graduate and vocational students.

Jennifer Destefano is the student loans administrator at Whitney Benefits. To learn more about Whitney Benefits see www.whitneybenefits.org

