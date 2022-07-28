When Sheridan area benefactor Edward A. Whitney died in 1917, his legacy had only just begun. According to his original trustees, Whitney spent three decades of his life planning his gift to the people of Wyoming. He willed most of his estate to establish Whitney Benefits, creating the first educational foundation in Wyoming. In his last will and testament, Whitney directed the foundation to do three things: fund a community center in Sheridan, establish a college in Sheridan and create an interest-free student loan program.
Whitney understood that each individual has different needs and the same education does not fit every student. In his will, dated May 9, 1917, he explained his desire to assist “needy and deserving young men and young women in attaining, through education, such positions in life as may appeal to them as best suited to their individual needs and capacity.” Whitney recognized the need for both professional and vocational workers in the greater economy and required assistance to be “…as freely offered to the hand worker as the brain worker.” To this day, Whitney Benefits provides student loans to undergraduate, graduate and vocational students.
Whitney’s student loan program was designed to be interest-free so as to provide the most assistance possible, however, he was passionate about encouraging responsibility through repayment. He wrote in his will, “I do not like the idea that the recipients of the benefits of this trust shall feel, that only charity has been extended to them,” and thus set forth a plan to provide assistance with an interest-free repayment timeframe, Whitney sought to use repayment as a way of “further increasing the fund and thus extending the benefit to others.”
In 1917, Whitney deemed $600 to be an adequate maximum annual loan amount, but had the foresight to acknowledge future trustees may determine an increase in this maximum necessary. In 1927, Whitney Benefits was officially incorporated and in 1928 the foundation began the student loan program by loaning a total of $6,510 to a combined 14 students. As of today, Whitney has now loaned over 6,000 students more than $48 million.
Many changes have been made to the Whitney Benefits interest-free student loan program over the years, always guided by Whitney’s intent. Currently, students are eligible to borrow up to $24,000 for undergraduate or vocational studies and up to $40,000 for graduate studies. No one student can borrow more than a lifetime limit of $40,000. Following Whitney’s original design, students must graduate from a Sheridan or Johnson County high school or provide proof of residence in Sheridan or Johnson counties for the past seven years. Applicants must have a minimum 2.5 GPA from high school to apply and are required to maintain a 2.25 GPA each semester throughout the duration of their loan.
Jennifer Destefano is the student loans administrator at Whitney Benefits. To learn more about Whitney Benefits see www.whitneybenefits.org.