Ah, personality quizzes. In bygone days, one took these in magazines. My favorite story about magazine quizzes was when a friend and I went to our newly married friends’ house for Thanksgiving. While they were preparing for dinner in the kitchen, Mark and I idly picked up a Cosmopolitan lying nearby and paged through it. Imagine our surprise and delight when we came across a quiz in the magazine that had already been completed! There were two different ink colors used, and the subject had to do with, well, it’s Cosmo, so use your imagination. The couple walked into the living room with the appetizers, and Mark and I pounced. We nonchalantly opened the magazine to the quiz and innocently asked who used the blue pen and who used the black one. The wife yanked the magazine out of our hands, and their faces were bright red as they stuttered and stammered. It was fantastic. Mark and I laugh about it to this day.

Now you can get your quizzes from BuzzFeed or Facebook. They’re the ones that determine which Friends/Golden Girl/Disney Princess you are based on your personality. They’re all scientifically based and peer-reviewed, so just like everything on the internet, the results are absolutely true.

Amy Albrecht is Center for a Vital Community executive director. 

