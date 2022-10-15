family stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

Over a drink with some friends the other night, I asked for ideas for this week’s column. One suggested the subject of regret as it pertains to skills your parents attempted to teach you, but you disdainfully waved off at the time. She was particularly disgusted with herself, nigh on these 30 years later, that she hadn’t taken advantage of her dad’s expertise in all things construction. How useful that knowledge would be now.

The other friend immediately seconded that suggestion with his own story, albeit with a different spin. He described being dragged out to his mom’s extensive garden every summer to plant, water, weed, water, weed some more, and finally harvest the bounty. But the torture didn’t end there. He also had to -gasp- help with canning all the produce. More sweating. He resented every second of it. The twist came later — now he loves to garden and is also a skilled canner. All the pain and suffering early in life manifested into a love affair with soil in mid-life.

Amy Albrecht is executive director of Center for a Vital Community. 

Tags

Recommended for you