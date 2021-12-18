Why join the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce? I'm glad you asked!
In August, I joined the Chamber team. My first introduction to the Chamber was as a non-traditional student in a leadership program at Sheridan College. I remember attending my first Chamber lunch, and it opened my eyes to the needs of businesses and the community. That event set me on a journey that has kept my heart growing every day for Sheridan County and all the layers that make us great.
But why share this story? Because during my time at the Chamber, I’ve learned its relevance. When your business joins the Chamber, you are backed by a team and an army of volunteers that not only care about your success, but also have the resources available to help you grow, network, connect and succeed.
The Chamber brings all the warm fuzzies to the community. How can we not give kudos to the Christmas Stroll? It’s like a hard-to-beat Hallmark movie. Our trusty ambassadors kick off Sheridan WYO Rodeo with the Boot Kick-Off to start the tried and true Rodeo Week. We bump elbows in Whitney Commons over beers at the beloved annual Suds n’ Spurs Brewfest. Let’s not forget our Ag and Natural Resources Committee that helps our 4-H youth meet their goals every August at the livestock sale.
2022 is going to be a great year. It is the year to really look at expanding your business and connections. The Chamber is here to help you do that. A membership with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce gives you access to promotional opportunities that are very cost effective and reach a wide audience, which includes our members, community, visitors and those looking to relocate.
Connection, connection, connection…the opportunities for that are around every corner through the Chamber. We host multiple networking opportunities to promote your business and cause at our Business Before Hours, Business After Hours and Chamber lunch program.
In a time where nearly every employer is needing to fill spots, the Chamber can help. We provide a member job postings board on our website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org. This page is one of our top visited pages, and we frequently hear that employers find employees through our website.
I could tout the Sheridan County Chamber all day, but my team tells me my word count in this article is running out. I don’t have room to share with you about our educational opportunities and advocacy efforts, but what I want to stress is we have so many benefits. I’d love to share them with you. The Chamber is the No. 1 resource to champion your business and our community. Talk to me before the end of the year, and we can still get your business in the 2022 Community Guide and Member Directory.
Happiest of holidays and best wishes for a prosperous New Year.