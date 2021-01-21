They say War Memorial Stadium becomes the third largest city in Wyoming on game day. It is easy to assume a large portion of those 29,181 fans are also tuning into the recent success of a certain NFL team that resides 1,600 miles away. As it turns out, watching a Cowboy ride a Buffalo while wearing the number 17 is a pretty exciting event these days.
Cowboy fans aren’t really known for being the “bandwagon” type. And the connection to Josh Allen runs much deeper than a short chapter in a story already destined for greatness. Instead, Allen’s is a story of hard work, overcoming odds and never forgetting the people who believed in him. And that’s the kind of underdog story that will fill up an entire stadium with Wyoming Cowboy fans. Even from 1,600 miles away.
My own view of the Josh Allen story came through the lens of another player on the 2016 Wyoming Cowboy roster who happened to be Allen’s favorite receiving target that season. Tanner Gentry wore the number 4 for the Cowboys, somewhat of an odd choice for a wide receiver. Although it seemed plenty familiar to me as I had grown up watching my older brother play the same position with the same number through high school and college. While I may have bragging rights as Tanner’s aunt, just about every Wyoming Cowboy fan I know claimed the entire 2016 starting lineup as family that season. Once a Cowboy, always a Cowboy.
Gentry and Allen came to Wyoming in 2013 and 2015, respectively. Neither was highly recruited out of high school and Allen even spent a year at community college when no Division I team would give him a chance. Gentry’s start with the Cowboys had seen the highs of starting as a true freshman and scoring his first touchdown at Oregon, but also the challenges of a new coaching regime and new quarterback between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Neither of those seasons included a winning record for the Cowboys.
Allen arrived in Laramie at the start of Gentry's junior year and they quickly became friends, bonding over things like football, football, Call of Duty and more football. Their chemistry on the field began drawing excitement for players and coaches alike. But all that came to a screeching halt when Allen broke his collarbone on the second drive of his first game. Gentry, too, faced a season-ending shoulder separation in the second half of that season.
Unrecruited, unproven and unable to play is not the storyline any aspiring athlete imagines. But somehow the grit and determination forged into Allen and Gentry through these trials led the way for the unforgettable 2016 Wyoming Cowboy football season.
From perfectly executed plays to completely broken plays turned into touchdowns, magic started happening on all sides of the ball. Earning the title of Mountain West co-champions and a bowl game appearance capped off a season that saw multiple occasions for those 29,000 fans to storm the field at War Memorial Stadium (OK, maybe more like 2,900 at the season-opener that ended at 2:30 a.m. after triple overtime, but closer to 29,000 in the upset against Boise State).
Unfortunately, success and good fortune rarely came in spades for Allen or Gentry. After an incredible senior year and a top performance at NFL Day, Gentry went undrafted. He spent two years fighting for every opportunity to play with the Chicago Bears before being cut first from the roster and eventually from the practice squad.
Allen had a choppy final season with the Cowboys after losing much of the talent surrounding him the prior season. He was still drafted in the first round to the Buffalo Bills; a team with only a handful of playoff experiences in the past 20 years and none of them including a win.
Injuries plagued Allen the first two seasons with the Bills and there were more than a few critics doubting his ability to be consistent and play at the level of an NFL quarterback.
People not believing in them was not new to Allen or Gentry, and so they persisted. For Allen, the 2020 season has seen the success and recognition he has worked his entire career to earn. Multiple franchise passing and touchdown records now hold his name, and the Bills have advanced in the playoffs for the first time since before Allen was born.
In these moments of glory, it is easy for individuals to forget the people who believed in them and made them better along the way. But not someone like Allen, who told Gentry from the day he was drafted, “I’m going to figure out a way to get you to Buffalo.”
For just about any other player, the delivery on that promise would have been too late. Gentry was cut from the Bears in 2019 and faced injury during his short-lived XFL season early in 2020. Most 25-year-olds don’t keep training at the level of an NFL athlete when they’ve been cut twice and told their time has passed. Gentry did.
When the call came from the Buffalo Bills inviting Gentry to do a workout in December 2020, he knew this was his chance. He also knew whatever endorsement Allen had given wouldn’t carry him any farther than a flight to New York and a taxi ride to the practice field.
But the workout went well, and Gentry was signed to the Bills practice squad. And by all reports, there was a very enthusiastic bear hug among two grown men in the Bills locker room as Gentry and Allen pulled on matching jerseys for the first time in four years.
And that is why all of those Wyoming Cowboy fans turned Buffalo Bills fans are hoping these two underdog stories are far from over.
No matter how the next game, next season or remainder of their careers turn out, here are a few things Josh Allen and Tanner Gentry have taught us about being a real Wyoming Cowboy:
1. You only need one person to believe in you, even if that person is yourself.
2. Aim to use your full potential, not just part of it.
3. Luck and opportunity are the result of hard work and determination.
4. Never forget where you came from and who made you better along the way.
And perhaps one more: If your original plan is a bust, scramble around and look for a receiver in the end zone who has been known to make a one-handed catch from time to time. Things might just work out after all.