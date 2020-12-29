Why read the paper?
Several reasons.
While surfing the internet or social media sites is now one way to obtain your news from around the globe, consider a seemingly old-fashioned but reliable source of news. The print newspaper.
The mission of The Sheridan Press is to inform and engage the community by creating, producing and distributing exceptional content and trusted journalism. The content inside and the work behind the scenes to publish the paper every day comes with a reason. Several reasons, actually.
Reason 1: To share what people need to know.
The Sheridan Press prides itself on remaining hyper-local, sharing all relevant news from meetings between elected officials in our community. Every decision affects at least one person, and that person may be you someday.
Reason 2: To share what people want to know.
Sharing stories of joy and sadness, history and breaking news, people love hearing stories of their neighbors. We try to share as many stories of Sheridanites doing great things around the community and the world as often as possible. Thank you for the ideas, and keep sharing them with us.
Reason 3: To share regional, national and global information.
Any byline with Wyoming News Exchange or Associated Press means someone else wrote that content and The Press has been given permission to share it. We include a mix of local, regional, national and global news articles to balance out content to provide everything you need to know for the day.
Reason 4: To share how to get involved, help or make change.
Previews, event briefs and a calendar of upcoming events helps keep the community informed of ways they participate in their local community. This can mean shopping downtown during the Christmas Stroll or bringing canned goods to a 5K to donate to the local food pantry. Sheridan folks are big givers, and we try to keep up with as much of the offerings available as possible.
Reason 5: To help you be a good party guest.
With the new year kicking off this week, hopefully signaling a year where life will return to normal complete with social gatherings, we want to make sure you have fun facts in your back pocket to share with other party guests.
Kidding! But in all reality, The Sheridan Press At a Glance page runs daily and features national briefs to help update readers on the most important news of the day. It also features national or international obituaries and global historical events that happened on that day. This page not only tells you what you need to know, it also shares local events in Sheridan and widens your perspective of the world.
Whatever reason you pick up your copy of The Sheridan Press, we thank you for your commitment to solid reporting and truth shared in your community. Happy New Year!