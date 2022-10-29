With October often comes the colors changing not only on the grass and trees, but pink is often around every corner you turn. This year marked the 14th annual Link Partners in Pink for the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation and our community. It was a hugely successful event with hundreds of participants, volunteers and cancer survivors in attendance.
This year’s funds will go toward the Comfort Care Program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. These funds are available to cancer patients of all cancer types, providing them with the most comfortable experience during their cancer journey. But, what exactly is comfort care, and how does it provide needed resources to your neighbors, patients, and family?
The Comfort Care Program began with a few gifts to support the journey of cancer patients through their diagnosis and treatment. Now, through thoughtful and generous donations and memorials, Comfort Care provides this needed funding based on the criteria set and the patient’s financial needs. These one-time grants enable the WCC team to help our patients and their families on a personal level. Grants may also be used to help with travel expenses associated with unexpected treatments or to aid patients in the region to travel to Sheridan for their necessary treatments. Our patients and staff are grateful for the funds as they cover numerous other resources, support programs, and other comfort-related items including individual counseling.
Throughout the last year these funds have provided:
• 20 wigs, caps and hats for patients on their journey through cancer treatment
• 114 bras and camis were provided for women undergoing mastectomy, lumpectomy or reconstructive surgery, each fitted by a specially trained RN for their individual and specific needs.
• 5 hotel stays have been provided to patients and their families to ensure their safety during winter months, housing for longer periods of treatment, and a home away from home while receiving care at the WCC.
• 76 bus rides have been paid for so that our patients don’t have to worry about the logistics or cost of travel before and after their treatments.
• 12 gas cards were given to patients and their families for emergency travel when unexpected trips arose for patients with escalated health care needs at other hospital locations.
It is a gift to be able to support this pivotal part of care and healing for some of the most vulnerable patients in our community.
DaLisa Morrison, BSN, RN, OCN, is the clinical nurse supervisor at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. For more information about the WCC’s Patient Comfort Care please contact the Welch Cancer Center at 307-674-6022.