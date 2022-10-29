Cancer care

Cancer survivor and focus group member Linda Bilyeu looks inside the Breast Boutique during the grand opening Wednesday in the Welch Cancer Center at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. The boutique was created by the cancer center after receiving feedback from survivors on how to provide better services. Below: A memorial sign hangs outside the Breast Boutique.

 Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

With October often comes the colors changing not only on the grass and trees, but pink is often around every corner you turn. This year marked the 14th annual Link Partners in Pink for the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation and our community. It was a hugely successful event with hundreds of participants, volunteers and cancer survivors in attendance.

This year’s funds will go toward the Comfort Care Program at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. These funds are available to cancer patients of all cancer types, providing them with the most comfortable experience during their cancer journey. But, what exactly is comfort care, and how does it provide needed resources to your neighbors, patients, and family?

DaLisa Morrison, BSN, RN, OCN, is the clinical nurse supervisor at Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Welch Cancer Center. For more information about the WCC’s Patient Comfort Care please contact the Welch Cancer Center at 307-674-6022.

