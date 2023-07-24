When we retire, most of us want to keep our household spending around the same as it was before retirement. This means that our standard of living will remain about the same. This is the dream of all retirees.

Each year, retirees see their retirement money covering less and less of their expenses. Costs of medicine, housing, transportation, insurance and food have gone higher. That means that their retirement dollars are not keeping up with inflation.

Wayne Schatz is a member of the local AARP Community Action Team. 

