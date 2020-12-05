This week, this month, this year — all have proven more difficult than most. For obvious reasons, it'd be easy to feel down in the dumps, frustrated or just plain tired.
In times like this, many turn to inspirational quotes (among other things) to help motivate them through the trials and tribulations of the world.
While I don't post on social media often, I do follow friends, family and other accounts to keep up on things and provide myself with some entertainment. One such Instagram account — whose name is unfortunately not appropriate for print — provides the sort of sarcastic humor I enjoy.
Friday morning, one of the posts on that page said (adjusted for language), "If you see your glass as half empty, pour it into a smaller glass and stop complaining."
This made me snort laugh; I even quickly forwarded the phrase to friends and family. While the message is direct and perhaps not to everyone's taste, it resembles many other platitudes shared in times of hardship. For example:
• "It's not what you look at that matters, it's what you see." Henry David Thoreau
• "We can complain because rose bushes have thorns, or rejoice because thorn bushes have roses." Abraham Lincoln
• "Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid." Albert Einstein
• "You can't see the forest for the trees." Idiom
They are all about perspective. While some — me, for example — like their perspective with a touch of sarcasm and humor, others take comfort in various forms of this message. There is a flavor for nearly every taste, though. Whether you're religious, cynical, humorous, spiritual or any number of other things, you can likely find a quote or saying that suits you.
In college, I used to visit the Art Institute of Chicago on a regular basis. It was my favorite place in the city. It offered annual memberships for full-time area students for just $75 per year and that item always showed up on my Christmas wishlist.
I enjoyed the quiet of the museum in the middle of the city and the ability to soak in so much beauty. But more than anything I went to the museum when I needed to gain perspective. When you look at different paintings or pieces of art, you often see them from your own perspective. But if you take the time to approach pieces from different angles and either read or listen to guided tours providing information about the artist and circumstances in which the piece was created, your appreciation for the art shifts.
These shifts don't always feel tectonic. But as we all wrap up the year 2020 and prepare for what 2021 will offer, an examination of perspective would serve us well.