Sometimes, it's easy to get wrapped up in the negative commentary that surrounds news these days. With a president painting members of the media as "enemies of the people," reporters like those employed at The Sheridan Press have to have a strong belief in the value of journalism in a democracy and the strength to carry out that mission on a day-to-day basis.
Whether a letter of criticism or a phone call from a customer, we take feedback to heart. We consider recommendations from readers, examine their suggestions and determine whether they fit within the mission of The Press and whether, frankly, they are possible in our small organization.
Earlier this year, The Press signed up to participate in the COVID-19 Local News Fund, which allowed readers to donate to our coverage of the community and its response to the pandemic.
Because we're wrapping up National Newspaper Week, I thought I'd share some of the comments left by those who donated. The comments reinforced the importance of what we do, and fueled us as we continued carrying out our mission to inform and engage the community by creating, producing and distributing exceptional content and trusted journalism.
"There has never been a more important time for the citizens of Wyoming to be well informed on local and national news. Thank you for your clear dedication to reporting. We need you and we appreciate you."
— Arin Waddell and John Heyneman
"Thank you for keeping us informed and connected to our community."
— Cody and Sarah Jo Sinclair
"The newspaper, a much needed line of communication in the community."
— Jim and Angie Navarro
"Couldn't keep up with everything going on in Sheridan without reading the Press daily. Thanks for keeping us informed, especially now."
— Ruth and Steve Sommers
"I depend on you guys every day. Thanks for all you do!"
— Elisabeth Cassiday
"Thank you Sheridan Press for your accurate, consistent and relentless coverage of meetings during this pandemic. Communication is key and you are an invaluable piece of that! Thank you!"
— Haswell family
"Thank you for providing excellent coverage and fighting the good fight for us. I'm so appreciative."
— Anonymous
"Thanks for all you do to keep us informed on a daily basis. Love getting my E newspaper every day just to find out what's going on..."
— Patty Hoover
"Journalism and a free press is essential to our democracy. Thank you for your hard work!"
— Henry J.
"Without The Press, Sheridan wouldn't have its complete identity. And we wouldn't have any independent investigations into our county's happenings whether they be fun or difficult. I don't know how you guys keep it up in today's climate, but I'm so grateful you do."
— Anonymous
As the comments came in over the last few months, I'd print them and hang them on the windows of my office for all to see. Each day when we walk by them, they provide hope, reassurance and motivation to keep telling Sheridan's stories, keep doing the research and keep providing trusted journalism for our community.