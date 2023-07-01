Picture this. A beautiful Wednesday night in June at the Sixth Street ball fields. I know I know…we haven’t seen many of those nights yet this year, but I still have hope. Let’s just go with a June night at the ball fields. In the midst of the games, a young player hits a foul ball into the parking lot where the ball shatters someone’s windshield. The car owner becomes irate and demands law enforcement to respond.

Has this ever happened in Sheridan County? Not likely, but I often use this as an example when I explain to the public how law enforcement applies state statute to a potential criminal act.

Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff. 

Recommended for you