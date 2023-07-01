Picture this. A beautiful Wednesday night in June at the Sixth Street ball fields. I know I know…we haven’t seen many of those nights yet this year, but I still have hope. Let’s just go with a June night at the ball fields. In the midst of the games, a young player hits a foul ball into the parking lot where the ball shatters someone’s windshield. The car owner becomes irate and demands law enforcement to respond.
Has this ever happened in Sheridan County? Not likely, but I often use this as an example when I explain to the public how law enforcement applies state statute to a potential criminal act.
The burning question, is this property destruction? Property destruction, as defined by Wyoming Statute 6-3-201(a) states, “A person is guilty of property destruction and defacement if he knowingly defaces, injures or destroys property of another without the owner’s consent.”
The key word within this statute is knowingly. If our state legislators had left out knowingly while drafting this law, the young player would unfortunately be guilty of property destruction. The player didn’t knowingly or intentionally destroy the owner’s car. It was simply an accident.
When our state legislators reach out to law enforcement for input regarding specific bills they plan to bring to Cheyenne or a potential amendment to an existing law, we look at a few different factors. Is the law or change needed? And if so, can the law be enforced with how the bill is currently written, or is there the propensity for unwanted consequences how the bill is specifically worded?
With all laws, the words within them are extremely important. Words like willfully, knowingly, intentionally hold a lot of weight when applying state statute to a criminal act. Laws have details that include specific acts, intent and causation within the law, which all need to be met for a violation to occur. These are called elements of the crime.
So why am I telling you this? It’s not so you can get out of a potential crime. Nice try! Oftentimes, someone may call law enforcement to report what they perceive or believe to be a crime. Through the investigation, it may be determined there was no crime committed because what was perceived to be a violation doesn’t meet the elements of the crime within a specific law.
Let’s go back to property destruction. If someone were to do a quick Google search of Wyoming’s law pertaining to property destruction, Wyoming Statute 6-3-201 would pop up and the catch title (property destruction) may seem to fit the bill for a lot of potential crimes. But, it’s the wording within the entire law that determines if an alleged crime can be enforced and successfully prosecuted. Remember that word, “knowingly?”
If you’re ever on the receiving end of a law enforcement officer explaining why something can’t be enforced or is not a crime, please understand it’s not because we don’t want to do our job or we are refusing to take action. It’s because we have to work within the confines of the law for each situation.
The wonderful thing about our state and local government is if something is missing or not working, our legislators, town and city councilors can bring new bills and ordinances forward to better represent our communities for the greater good.
Levi Dominguez is Sheridan County sheriff.