If you are reading this bright and early on Saturday morning it means that I’m likely at the fairgrounds being showered in the effervescence of skijoring glory.
Obviously, the skijoring races don’t take place for another week — be there at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 — but I like to go stand out in the dirt when everything is quiet and imagine this event going off without a hitch.
The WYO Winter Rodeo is a big, burly beast of an event that not only has 1,000 moving logistical pieces, is also sits us square in the crosshairs of Mother Nature. As we all know, sometimes she doesn’t play nice. And yet this year we’ve got plenty of snow, cold temperatures are holding, and we’re looking good for race day. Cross your fingers.
It's all worth it when the pieces come together. From the very beginning we’ve put on this event to make a positive impact in the community: February is typically our local economy’s slowest month, but the WYO Winter Rodeo stands out as an effort to combat that by providing a boost to hotel occupancy, traffic at restaurants, shops, galleries, museums and more. And it allows us an opportunity to feature our community partners in new and unique ways.
I love taking my own kids to Sled Day at Trail End State Historic Site. We encourage folks that have never been to Sheridan to take a day trip up to Antelope Butte before or after skijoring. There are the amazing Black Mountain Nordic Club trails at Sibley and Cutler. Take a scenic flight with the Sheridan Pilot’s Association. Catch a couple of Sheridan Hawks hockey games. There are concerts, great places to eat, little to no waiting at our attractions, and an opportunity to shop downtown when everything’s open just like it is in the heart of summertime; really, you can make one great winter excursion to Sheridan County with skijoring at the center of it all.
This is still only the third time we’ve run the WYO Winter Rodeo, but already we’ve seen incredible interest from folks here in our region, across the U.S. and most incredibly, from around the globe. We’ll have media visiting next week from Canada, Mexico and Germany — our German guest, Oliver Beckmeier, is a host for RTL Television, a major European broadcaster. The Wyoming Office of Tourism will be here, and they’ve arranged a visit for Molly O’Brien, a talented travel writer who works for Travel + Leisure. We’ve got folks from our excellent local media partners at The Sheridan Press and Sheridan Media, as well as Wyoming PBS, Wyoming Public Radio, Wyoming Trust and we even have the attention of ESPN.
I’ve been serving as a Wyoming Skijoring spokesman of sorts, and I’ve cut promos that have appeared on news broadcasts across the nation — the most exciting was my live appearance on ABC’s Good Morning Texas Thursday morning.
All this attention during the WYO Winter Rodeo allows us a platform to talk about all the other great events that take place throughout the year. If you’re into a winter rodeo it’s likely that you’ll dig the summer WYO. Into skiing and snowboarding? Then we’ve got a Dead Swede and a Bighorn Trail Run for you! It’s all part of the plan to continue to develop Sheridan County as a destination for the intrepid; to attract fewer visitors who are intent on having a longer, more meaningful and experiential stay.
Fewer crowds, more dollars into the local community, more jobs and good times had by all. That’s the plan, anyway. And I truly hope that you’ll come out to celebrate a bit of Wyoming’s winter western heritage this week.