Large crowds of people congregate outside of Black Tooth Brewing Company along the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo skijoring course Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

 File photo | Ashleigh Snoozy/The Sheridan Press

If you are reading this bright and early on Saturday morning it means that I’m likely at the fairgrounds being showered in the effervescence of skijoring glory.

Obviously, the skijoring races don’t take place for another week — be there at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 — but I like to go stand out in the dirt when everything is quiet and imagine this event going off without a hitch.

