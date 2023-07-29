Going on nearly the past decade, Stu and I have had the shared goal of completing the Wyoming Cutt-Slam with a group of our friends. This past winter, eight of us declared this would be the summer we finally make it happen.
We set to picking dates in late February, found all four family’s summer schedules were already full of activity and almost couldn’t find a weekend that everyone was available. Fortunately we were able to nail down three July days to which we could all commit. Once we were confident it was going to happen we set to planning.
Stu’s dad had a close friend and outdoor adventure buddy who has completed the Cutt-Slam seven or eight times. Over dinner with he and his wife in late March, we received more information, guidance and stories than we could have ever hoped for. Stu spent April pouring over notes and various maps, I calculated distances and times with the help of Google, Stu watched too many Cutt-Slam YouTube videos and by mid-May we had devised a solid plan.
According to the Wyoming Game and Fish website, the Cutt-Slam program, a brainchild of fisheries biologist Ron Remmick, was established in 1996. Sadly, Remmick passed away in 2002, but this program, developed to “encourage anglers to learn about Wyoming’s cutthroat trout…and develop an appreciation for the habitat needs and management programs necessary to maintain these species,” remains among his lasting legacies.
The goal of the Wyoming Cutt-Slam is to catch our state’s four remaining native cutthroat trout: the Bonneville, Colorado River, Snake River and Yellowstone. Technically, there is a fifth, the Westslope Cutthroat, but it is only found in the far northwest part of the state in Yellowstone National Park and is not part of the challenge. To date, and to the best of WGF knowledge, 2,220 people have completed the Wyoming Cutt-Slam. Out of those folks, 900 are Wyoming residents. The other 1,320 visited from 47 other states and 2 other countries.
After camping in Boysen State Park Thursday night, our troop arrived at La Barge Creek on Friday around lunch time. Slathered in bug spray and sunscreen, we hit the water as fast as possible. In our master plan, Stu and I had allotted only three-and-a-half hours for everyone to catch the Colorado Cutthroat and we were already thirty minutes behind schedule. Only half of our group landed the goal that afternoon. As we departed I was equally pleased that Stu and I had both been successful and to not be in a vehicle with our disgruntled friends who’d gotten skunked.
We caravanned farther southwest and eventually met up with our ranching friend who guided us to his family’s place for the evening. Before dark, three of the crew had landed a Bonneville Cutthroat and three more checked the fish off their list by our scheduled 10:00 am departure the next morning. We didn’t however leave the ranch until 11:30 am on Saturday as I was desperately still trying to catch a Bonneville.
Somewhere around 8:30 Friday evening, an hour after Stu landed what may have been the largest fish of the whole trip, I hooked into a nice sized Bonneville. Being the supportive and attentive husband that he is, Stu was at the ready with a net. It’s hard to say whether I let some slack into my line at the last second or Stu relieved the trout of my fly with the edge of his net. Either way, the hefty fish swam away along with my Cutt-Slam aspirations.
Needless to say, all fish alluded me for the remainder of Friday evening and Saturday morning. As we departed the ranch I felt the bitter sting of disappointment and frustration that my friends who missed catching the Colorado Cutthroat had felt as we left La Barge Creek the day prior. What was the point in even going to the next spot?
As our convoy headed north to Alpine I had two hours of windshield time to pull myself together. This trip was after all about more than just me catching fish. By the time we reached the pizza restaurant in Alpine I had come back around to embracing the journey. We were with a group of our dear friends, adventuring around a new-to-us part of the state, camping, fishing and having a ball. I was filled with gratitude.
After indulging in a not-prepared-by-any-of-us meal, our company headed east out of Alpine to the Little Greys River. We found a dreamy site, set up camp for our third night and by dinner time six of us had landed at least one Snake River Cutthroat. Gathered around our campfire that evening, we relished in our great fortunes in fishing and friendship.
Sunday morning our friends all headed north for Sheridan. Stu and I had both taken an extra day off from work in hopes that we might hit YNP on our way home and catch the Westslope Cutthroat as an added bonus. What is it they say about the best laid plans? Instead we turned back to the south and started a second quest for the illusive Bonneville.
We drove many miles on some classically Wyoming gravel and dirt roads, fishing at least a dozen spots in multiple rivers and creeks along the way. I cannot recall a time I have fished with as much purpose and determination. My husband was the consummate fishing guide for twelve solid hours. Finally, at 9:00 Sunday night, I was able to entice a Bonneville cutty to the wooly bugger on the end of my line. Success!
Our group agreed not to include the hundreds of Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout we have collectively caught in the Bighorns over the years. It’s a great excuse for all of us to escape to the mountains at least once more this summer.
Thank you to Jessica Baker, Wyoming Game and Fish Executive Secretary for the Fish Division, for the Cutt-Slam statistics. Loads more information about the Cutt-Slam is available on the WGF website.