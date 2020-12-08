Update: "Yellowstone" (the TV show) is still awesome and dramatic and relevant. My father said he and my mom were hooked, and we would be, too. I shirked off his comment, thinking nothing could hook me more than "13 Reasons Why" or "The Great British Baking Show."
I was wrong.
I know I talked about this last week, but the relevance to our area and deep-cutting truths of the problems that arise keep coming, and keep surprising me with how gruesome and real the truth of our area issues is.
First, I don’t advise binge watching this television show, especially if you become invested in television shows like me. My husband shrugs off the many murders, able to recognize that it's television and none of it is reality. I’m different. I binge-watched "13 Reasons Why," and I haven’t been the same about television since.
Now I added a 13-Reasons-Why-combined-with-Longmire-esque show that depicts real life in the Rockies. More issues arose in the second and third seasons that gripped me, reminding me of stories we’ve written in The Sheridan Press. Hauntingly accurate to the true stories told in our newspapers and magazines, I wanted to note another — have I convinced you to watch it yet? I promise, I’m not getting paid by Taylor Sheridan to promote this thing, it’s just that good.
MMIW.
If you live around here, you’re likely familiar with those four letters. Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women. A hugely saddening issue we have in our nation and especially in this area, and the Crow Reservation. Monica Dutton, the wife of Casey Dutton who I introduced to you in last week’s column, leads the force helping eliminate the MMIW issue on the nearby fictitious reservation, Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Monica, a college professor of American history, brought together her college students to help with a search for a missing teenage girl on the reservation. The girl was found, dead, at the bottom of a small canyon just a few miles away from her car, which had broken down.
Spoiler alert. Monica imitated the situation to a T, acting as a “John” for the situation that ends in a member of the reservation executing a white male offender. After the execution, Bureau of Indian Affairs enforcement officers find remnants of several young girls in the exact same area to which Monica was taken by the perpetrator.
While it’s uncertain whether incidents like this are as calculated as depicted in the show, MMIW continues to be a huge issue. Fictional Reservation Commissioner Chief Tom Rainwater responded to the top BIA officer questioning the likelihood of the missing girl being found alive.
“At this point, I don't know what her chances are,” the BIA officer said.
“You know exactly what her chances are, Ben,” Rainwater said.
That section hauntingly reminded me of the January march for Selena Not Afraid in Sheridan.
“We don’t just die. We don’t just disappear. If we’re late coming home, look for us, Isabella Yellowtail said to the crowd,” former Press reporter Allayana Darrow reported from her observations while marching.
Selena Not Afraid’s case garnered national attention, to no avail for her or the next girl like her who disappeared and died of “hypothermia.”
If only it were that easy to catch a return offender as easily as they did on "Yellowstone." I hope, someday, for the sake of all women lost and never found on the reservation, that this issue will subside.