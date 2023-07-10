Sheridan County ymca stock.jpg
The new single-entry doors for the YMCA lies farther south on the west side of the building Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

M

any joys come with the decision to live in the same place one’s entire life. I was born here in 1949 (you do the math) and, aside from some out-of-state college years, remain a happy Sheridan County resident. I witnessed Sheridan College bloom, our high school became the site of a dandy junior high school, the Bison Bar became Angionettes, and the Sheridan Inn ever resurrecting — to name just a few.

Ginger Stout is Sheridan County YMCA board secretary. 

