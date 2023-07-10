any joys come with the decision to live in the same place one’s entire life. I was born here in 1949 (you do the math) and, aside from some out-of-state college years, remain a happy Sheridan County resident. I witnessed Sheridan College bloom, our high school became the site of a dandy junior high school, the Bison Bar became Angionettes, and the Sheridan Inn ever resurrecting — to name just a few.
From my admittedly biased perspective, the Sheridan County YMCA remains a jewel in our local crown, continuing to grow and serve anyone who wishes to be part of the Y family.
A group of foresighted gentlemen, the first board of directors, gave the idea of a Sheridan County YMCA a significant boost by moving from an office and some empty rooms in the old phone company building to the first stage of a growing new Y building. Those fellows raised funds, donated heavily themselves and supported ongoing programs for youth. Of course, the M in YMCA was largely ignored, girls were welcome, and quickly Sheridan women caught on. The Y was and is a place for the entire family as well as all community members. The current YMCA board of directors is a dedicated group of women and men whose goal is to maintain the strength and stability of the Y’s mission to serve all.
The ever competent and dedicated Jacob Haseman, has been our board chair for a number of terms. He followed Ellen Treide, a second generation Y board chairperson and the first woman to hold the position. Catherine Teichert is our cherished treasurer. Catherine’s professional education and skills keeps the board apprised of financials and offers insight into the road ahead, including speed limits and bumps. Of course Liz Cassiday, the executive director, does everything from filling in as camp director, driving the bus to where the camp fun is, managing huge construction projects, fundraising and maintaining an unlimited love of the Y mission and the people the Y serves.
As we move quickly into another hopping summer of camps, projects, new employees and lots of kids who want to enjoy a Y summer, I think back to the ancient times with a trampoline at the Sheridan College gym. That was the beginning of my YMCA experience, and all these years later the Y is still an essential part of my favorite place to live.
Ginger Stout is Sheridan County YMCA board secretary.