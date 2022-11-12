Twenty-eight years ago, Robby and John Smith were excited for the day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday. The Smiths had recently purchased a local bookstore and were looking forward to welcoming shoppers into the store on the biggest shopping day of the year.
But no one came. John famously stated when he looked out the store door on Sheridan’s Main Street he “could have shot a gun down Main Street and not hit anyone” because there were no shoppers to be seen.
That following January, the Chamber’s Retail Committee met and discussed how to increase business on Black Friday. Sheridan Shoe Company owner, Jane Rice, mentioned a Christmas Stroll that she saw in another community. The committee started brainstorming ideas and Sheridan’s Stroll was born. It has been going strong for the past 27 years.
Thanks to Rice, the Smiths and those local business owners, the day after Thanksgiving now finds Sheridan bustling with shoppers and families out enjoying the annual holiday celebration. Robby and John have since sold their business, and this year, after many years serving on the committee, we are pleased that Robby has come on board to chair the Stroll Planning Committee.
Christmas Stroll and the Get Caught Shopping campaign are such important events for the community. They kick off the holiday season and serve as an economic boost that helps carry businesses through the leaner winter months. As more folks recognize the infinite value of supporting local businesses, Christmas Stroll and Get Caught Shopping help to bring shoppers back to old favorites and introduce them to new businesses in the community.
Christmas Stroll is Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Stroll Committee started the all day Stroll in 2020 in response to the pandemic. Last year, they held Stroll all day again but also brought back the evening festivities from 4-8 p.m. with Main Street and Grinnell Plaza closed. This hybrid model for Stroll has been immensely popular, and we’ll do that again this year.
Sales, shopping and looking for button numbers begin in the morning and continue throughout the evening. Bring the youngsters to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the WYO Theater from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Visit Grinnell Plaza for hot cocoa, chili, cookies, marshmallow roasting and more. Fireworks will conclude the evening.
Get your Stroll Button, designed by Alexis Evans, at any of the 100 Stroll participating businesses listed on our website or at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St. In addition to checking each participating business for your matching Stroll Button number, you can get rewarded for shopping locally when our Get Caught Shopping elves are out on Stroll Day and Saturdays through Dec. 17.
We hope you will join us this year for this beloved community event and fill the streets of Sheridan with holiday spirit. For more information about Christmas Stroll and Get Caught Shopping, see sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
Jodi Hartley is Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce marketing and communications director.