Christmas Stroll 002.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors take a photo with Mrs. Clause and Santa at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center during the 26th annual Christmas Stroll Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

Twenty-eight years ago, Robby and John Smith were excited for the day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday. The Smiths had recently purchased a local bookstore and were looking forward to welcoming shoppers into the store on the biggest shopping day of the year.

But no one came. John famously stated when he looked out the store door on Sheridan’s Main Street he “could have shot a gun down Main Street and not hit anyone” because there were no shoppers to be seen.

Jodi Hartley is Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce marketing and communications director.

Tags

Recommended for you